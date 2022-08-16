ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, MA

iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
The Landmark

Calling all cats for the NEMO cat show

NATICK — New England Meow Outfit Inc. invites all cat lovers to their CFA all breed and household pet cat show, planned for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, in Natick. NEMO is affiliated with CFA, the world's oldest and largest registry of pedigreed cats, founded in 1906.
NATICK, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
BRAINTREE, MA
Sterling, MA
ABC6.com

Bear spotted behind Easton school

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
Bill Mcnamara
WHAV

Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls

Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
BRAINTREE, MA
The Landmark

Oriol names 2022 scholarship winners

HOLDEN — The Oriol Foundation has announced the winners of the 2022 Eugene Oriol Memorial Scholarships. Two local graduating seniors were named. The community scholarship winner is Reilly Laitala of Sterling, who is a recent graduate of Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School. Reilly will be attending Norwich University to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing. The team scholarship winner is Colleen Duddy of Holden, a recent graduate of Wachusett Regional High School. Colleen will be attending Endicott College to pursue a nursing degree. Colleen is a team member at Holden Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center.
HOLDEN, MA
The Landmark

Paxton Center School honor roll

PAXTON — Paxton Center School has released its academic honor roll, revised, for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Grade 8: Bronwyn Daly, Mason Figueras, Mahindra Ganesh, Antoni Golemo, Jack Hehir, Anderson Kadis, Patrick O’Connell, Amelia Roix, Zachary Santolucito, Makayla Small, Will Stearns, Kassandra Van Norman and Hannah Young.
PAXTON, MA
CBS News

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says

A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbcboston.com

Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings

A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
WESTFORD, MA

