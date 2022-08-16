ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria students named to dean's list at Baylor University

More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2022 semester.

Two of them were Peoria natives: Abby Kessen in the Hankamer School of Business and Grace Senseman in the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

The dean's academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.

Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

As a Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.

Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 80 master's programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.

Through Baylor’s Illuminate strategic plan that builds on the University’s historic strengths and strategically invests in new areas of research and service, Baylor University is one of only two private Research 1 universities in the state of Texas, along with Rice, and among an elite list of 39 private universities designated as R1 by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities bring their voice to bear in addressing the world’s most significant challenges, with Baylor as a Christian research university infusing the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.

With a student-to-faculty ratio of 16 to 1, Baylor students interact with full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University’s campus life also includes more than 370 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.

