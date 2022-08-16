Aug. 9 Primary Election local and state results
Local and state results:
Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Republican, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk; Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL), Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan; Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, Steve Patterson and Matt Huff; Legal Marijuana Now, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck
Secretary of State: Republican, Kim Crockett; DFL, Steve Simon
Attorney General: Republican, Jim Schultz; DFL, Keith Ellison
State Senator District 7: Republican, Robert Farnsworth; DFL, Ben DeNucci
State Senator District 10: Republican, Nathan Wesenberg; DFL, Suzanne Cekalla
State Representative District 10A: Republican: Ron Kresha
County Commissioner District 3: Travis Leiviska received 37.76% of the vote totals; Don Niemi, 36.73%; Patrick Murphy, 25.52%
County Commissioner District 5: Michael Kearney had 39.78% of the votes; Ann Marcotte, 35.05%; Doug McNeil, 25.17%
For Aitkin County residents, this year’s general election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and 11 county races.
Source: www.sos.state.mn.us
