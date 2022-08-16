ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Aug. 9 Primary Election local and state results

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 2 days ago

Local and state results:

Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Republican, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk; Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL), Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan; Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, Steve Patterson and Matt Huff; Legal Marijuana Now, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck

Secretary of State: Republican, Kim Crockett; DFL, Steve Simon

Attorney General: Republican, Jim Schultz; DFL, Keith Ellison

State Senator District 7: Republican, Robert Farnsworth; DFL, Ben DeNucci

State Senator District 10: Republican, Nathan Wesenberg; DFL, Suzanne Cekalla

State Representative District 10A: Republican: Ron Kresha

County Commissioner District 3: Travis Leiviska received 37.76% of the vote totals; Don Niemi, 36.73%; Patrick Murphy, 25.52%

County Commissioner District 5: Michael Kearney had 39.78% of the votes; Ann Marcotte, 35.05%; Doug McNeil, 25.17%

For Aitkin County residents, this year’s general election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and 11 county races.

Source: www.sos.state.mn.us

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib soundly wins Democratic primary race

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and member of the progressive Squad in Congress, sailed through a primary election Tuesday. Her win came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Flanagan
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Michael Kearney
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Ron Kresha
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Judge to rule on hundreds of ballots in limbo since primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge was urged by state lawyers Thursday to order three counties to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results, but the local election officials insisted their decisions are firmly rooted in unambiguous state law. A six-hour hearing in Harrisburg was the latest in a string of recent court proceedings about the rules for absentee and mail-in ballots, a running battle that pits Democrats who embraced mail-in voting under a 2019 law against Republicans who see inconsistent practices and widespread confusion about what is legal. The acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, sued the three counties after they declined to follow her guidance in response to a federal appeals court decision that handwritten dates on a mail-in ballot’s exterior envelope — required by law — are not mandatory. Jeff Bukowski, lawyer for Berks and Lancaster counties, called the lawsuit “a ginned up case or controversy” that was brought to enforce a policy favored by Chapman, not a complaint by an aggrieved voter or candidate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Democratic#Dfl#State House
NBC News

Arkansas House Primary Election Results

Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts. The expected vote is the total number of...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress

WASHINGTON - Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the U.S. House, giving the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can't afford to lose more than four votes on close issues like their flagship climate change and health care bill.Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a ceremonial photo op afterward with a smiling Finstad, who was surrounded by members of his large family, including his wife, Jackie, and their seven children."It's a special day for us to welcome a new member of Congress, Mr. Finstad, and his beautiful family," Pelosi said. "As I said...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday

Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Axios

Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat

Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
MINNESOTA STATE
UPI News

Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
37
Followers
129
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy