Boater drowns on Elm Island Lake

In an Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department press release, on Aug. 13 at about 4 p.m., dispatch received a call of a man overboard on Elm Island Lake, Nordland Township, Aitkin County.

Deputies responded to the north end of the lake and used boats to look for the man. According to the initial report, a group of friends had been out fishing for about two hours. The man had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he fell into the water, was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface.

One of his friends jumped into the water to attempt to find him, but was unsuccessful in the murky water.

The Crow Wing County Dive/Rescue Team was contacted to assist with the search. At 7:59 p.m., the dive team recovered the body.

The victim has been identified as Daniel Thomas Nelson, 25, Hopkins. Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s preliminary finding is that Nelson died of freshwater drowning.