Florence Pugh reveals she and Zach Braff quietly broke up 'without the world knowing'

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff ended their relationship earlier this year — but they kept it quiet because of the barrage of media attention, the actress revealed in a new interview.

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in a cover story published Tuesday . "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

She also slammed the paparazzi and "gossip channels" for encouraging the public to share "private moments of famous people walking down the street."

"I think it’s incredibly wrong," she said, adding that just because people are in the public eye, doesn't mean "every aspect of their life should be watched and written about."

"We haven't signed up for a reality TV show," she said.

Pugh, 26 and Braff, 47 have been linked with each other since 2019. While the couple never went red carpet official, Pugh has defended their romance amid a 20-year age gap.

In April 2020, the "Little Women" star responded to "horrid" comments made on a previously posted photo of Braff for his birthday.

"I do not need you to tell me who I should or should not love and I would never in my life — ever ever — tell anyone who they can or cannot love," she said in a video on Instagram . "It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you."

Pugh, who was 24 at the time, also made it clear that she was an adult, noting she has worked since she was 17 years old and starting paying taxes at 18 years old.

It wouldn't be the first time Pugh defended herself on social media. Last month, she addressed critics of the sheer, hot pink tulle dress by Italian fashion house Valentino she wore to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, sans a bra, with her breasts showing through the gossamer fabric.

"We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable," Pugh said. "It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘(expletive) it and (expletive) that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive."

She further addressed the controversy in the Bazaar interview, saying she was comfortable with her "small breasts."

"And showing them like that — it aggravated (people) that I was comfortable," she said. "They were so angry that I was confident," she said. "Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying."

Pugh stars in upcoming psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling" (in theaters Sept. 2) alongside a star-studded cast of Harry Styles , Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne.

Director Olivia Wilde presented a steamy first trailer for the movie at CinemaCon in April and praised Pugh's performance. "You're witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star," she said.

