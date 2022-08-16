ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

New Hire Position Available

Description: International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Teller- Mount Vernon Downtown Office Position Available

Serve customers, prospective customers and bank associates promptly and professionally and in full accordance with Park Promises and Serving More standards. Complete transaction processing timely, accurately, and in accordance with bank procedures. Project the bank’s professional reputation through knowledgeable, courteous interactions with customers and prompt resolution of requests, inquiries or...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Making the Senior Token Program Possible

MOUNT VERNON – Healthy eating is a little easier for those age 60 and older in Knox County thanks to incentive programs at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market. The Knox County Task Force for Older Adults acquires funding from the Knox County Commissioners and private donors to make the senior token program possible. Shoppers can receive $10 worth of tokens twice a month to spend once they sign up with representatives of the task force at the market. Tokens can be used for fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. The only requirements for the tokens are that recipients be age 60 or over, reside in Knox County, and show identification. Task force representatives start distributing the tokens at 9 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Human Resources Generalist Position Available

We are looking for a candidate that is intuitive, efficient, organized and has proven exemplary customer service interactions. Some of the responsibilities will include timely processing of new hire paperwork, background checks, license verifications, and accurate reports and record keeping. This is a full-time opportunity to have a positive impact...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Columbia Gas, AEP Announce West Side Projects

Gas company to replace pipelines; electric provider installing new transmission lines. MOUNT VERNON, Aug. 17, 2022 – Columbia Gas has announced plans to install 11,000 feet of new plastic pipe on the west side of Mount Vernon beginning late this month. About 160 residences in the area, just west of the Public Square, will be impacted by the project. The utility has scheduled a virtual meeting to address residents’ questions and concerns.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Governor DeWine Celebrates 42nd Annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day

(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.
OHIO STATE
Crunch Out Obesity

Halle Krajenski, the Program Coordinator with United Way of Knox County, met with several Physical Education teachers for Mount Vernon City Elementary School to share exercise balls donated by Connections Fitness for the Crunch Out Program in Knox County. This fall, this team will teach the Crunch Out program with 4th graders.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Ohio Wildlife Officer Receives Prestigious Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Scott Denamen, Ohio Wildlife Officer Supervisor in northeast Ohio, was recently named Ohio Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer Denamen was presented his award during the August meeting of...
OHIO STATE
Governor DeWine Awards $8.5 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement

(WILLARD, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the seventh round of recipients to receive grant funds as part of his Ohio Violent Crime...
OHIO STATE
Wildlife Wednesday – The Eastern Pondhawk

It’s time for the Ohio Division of Wildlife‘s Wildlife Wednesday, featuring the eastern pondhawk! It might be one of the bravest hunters, but it’s not the largest. At 2 inches in length, the eastern pondhawk is considered a medium-sized dragonfly. Size is not the ultimate consideration when searching for prey, because the pondhawk can and will catch prey larger than itself. Even members of their own species might be food, as cannibalization has been documented.
OHIO STATE
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Aug 18, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies, Mount Vernon Police, and Mount Vernon Fire Medics responded to a report of an overdose at a Columbus Road address. A female was unresponsive and transported to the Knox Community Hospital. Deputies responded to a harassment complaint involving juveniles. Deputies...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

