Read full article on original website
Related
Farm and Dairy
Deer hunts help control population
COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Celebrates 42nd Annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day
(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Awards $8.5 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement
(WILLARD, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the seventh round of recipients to receive grant funds as part of his Ohio Violent Crime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sunny95.com
Ohio cruisers vie for “best-looking”
COLUMBUS – You may not want to see their flashing lights behind you on the roads, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like you to vote for its cruisers in a nationwide beauty contest. The patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back to when Ohio became the seventeenth star
FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings: population 533. Until mid-August, that is. Five to six thousand people annually migrate to this small town, calling Fort Jennings, one of the state’s oldest settlements, “home” for a three-day celebration of American military history during Fort Fest. In 1788, the...
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple murder back in Ohio
Stephen Marlow was booked into the jail at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Ohio attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Intel in Ohio: How will the new plant change roads, water and energy?
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, also has the mayor in New Albany making a fishing reference. “I kind of like to say it’s sort of like a fishing story,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “We caught the […]
Comments / 1