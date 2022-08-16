ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Deer hunts help control population

COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
Governor DeWine Celebrates 42nd Annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day

(PORT CLINTON, Ohio)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and leaders from the conservation and tourism industry to celebrate the 42nd annual Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting and improving Lake Erie, and its fish and wildlife resources.
Governor DeWine Awards $8.5 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement

(WILLARD, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the seventh round of recipients to receive grant funds as part of his Ohio Violent Crime...
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio cruisers vie for “best-looking”

COLUMBUS – You may not want to see their flashing lights behind you on the roads, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like you to vote for its cruisers in a nationwide beauty contest. The patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest....
Back to when Ohio became the seventeenth star

FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings: population 533. Until mid-August, that is. Five to six thousand people annually migrate to this small town, calling Fort Jennings, one of the state’s oldest settlements, “home” for a three-day celebration of American military history during Fort Fest. In 1788, the...
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
