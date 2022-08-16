Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson
The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
Nebraska basketball hosting Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson
The Nebraska basketball team will get an official visit from Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson on Wednesday night following visits to Kansas State and Western Kentucky last month. The 6-foot-6 wing was once a first-round NBA draft prospect before a heart condition sidelined him for a couple of years. He...
klkntv.com
Irish Times sportswriter calls Huskers ‘notorious’ in scathing article
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A writer for the Irish Times didn’t hold back when he wrote about the Huskers’ opening game in Dublin. Writer Dave Hannigan lists several Nebraska controversies, dating back to former Husker Lawrence Philip’s assault on an ex-girlfriend in 1995. Hannigan focuses much...
Running Back by Committee Looking Likely for Huskers
No clear No. 1 identified in Thursday’s post-practice talk; two- or three-man rotation possible in opener
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
widerightnattylite.com
College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral
With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one. Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver. The pairing led to one of this ...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Nebraska Wideout Takes Cake For Best NIL Deal With Comical Commercial
Decoldest Crawford capitalized on his name, image and likeness better than anyone has thus far and now SOS Heating and Cooling has the best marketing team in Nebraska. Crawford, a three-star wideout who is entering his freshman year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, took part in a hilarious commercial with the Omaha-based HVAC company. SOS Heating and Cooling announced their partnership with Crawford last month.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford Drops Incredible Commercial For Local HVAC Company
Last year, the college football world went wild over one particular high school recruit, with the most outrageous, yet incredible name I have ever heard…. Decoldest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford (Yes, that’s his name). After the Shreveport, Louisiana product decided to decommit from LSU after head coach Ed Orgeron...
1011now.com
Warm temperatures with thunderstorms possible Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures with mostly sunny skies expected on Thursday across Nebraska. A cold front will trigger scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as it moves across the state. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in parts of central and northern Nebraska. Friday will be a bit cooler with partly sunny skies with a chance of a few pop showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
1011now.com
Former LPS custodian sentenced
The biggest concern for the district remains bus drivers and with school now in session, they’re nearly 50 drivers short of being fully staffed and 29 short from last year when routes were consolidated. Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you know anything about...
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Cooler, maybe some rain too
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will not be as warm as due to a cold front moving through the area late Thursday. Rain is possible Friday and Saturday, but the chances aren’t great. A gradual warming trend is heading our way for next week. An upper level low pressure...
1011now.com
More sunshine and warmer Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few fair weather clouds will dot the skies Wednesday afternoon and it will be warmer. Thursday will be a warm day with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening. Mostly to partly sunny skies and...
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to school
Lincoln Police enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to school. The effort runs through Sept. 9 and officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations, particularly speeding in school zones. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Lincoln Christian football team is waking up early for morning practices ahead...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cool temperatures for August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well below average temperatures will continue on Tuesday with clouds and a chance for a few lingering showers. Some mid to late afternoon sunshine will be possible, especially in eastern Nebraska. Sunny skies return Wednesday with warmer afternoon temperatures. Mostly cloudy with the possibility of some...
klkntv.com
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
