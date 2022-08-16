ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County, FL
Florida State
Marion County, FL
#Florida K9
villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities

A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
WILDWOOD, FL
mycbs4.com

Deputies and paramedics injured at an overdose call in Levy County

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies and paramedics were injured on an overdose call last night, Aug. 17th, in Bronson. LCSO contact, Lieutenant Scott Tummond, says deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report of a female suffering an overdose at 9790 NE 92nd Place. Deputies and...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident shares thoughts on positive aspects of growth

Stop complaining about the growth in Ocala. There are plenty of positives to growth. I don’t understand why the folks in Ocala complain about the growth. I’m sure they shop in the stores that growth created. I’m sure they gladly eat in the restaurants that growth brought to Ocala. There are way better choices for doctors and dentists. Let’s not forget the many movie theaters that growth created.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL

