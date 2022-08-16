Read full article on original website
WJCL
Woman says she was bombarded by people wanting to rent her new home in bizarre scam
A Florida woman says at one point her yard was filled with people wanting to rent her new home. She had just bought it. Fearing this was all a big scam, she called law enforcement. Watch the full report in the video player above. "At first, I was like, huh?”...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
villages-news.com
Tardy Sumter Transit employee attacks co-worker who complained about poor work ethic
A chronically tardy Sumter County Transit employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker who complained about her poor work ethic. Angela Camille Mitchell, 57, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Sumter County Transit office at 1525 Industrial Drive in Wildwood. She showed up for...
wfla.com
VIDEO: Suspect howls in pain after Florida K9 bites him on the behind
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect in a carjacking in Marion County found that he bit off more than he could chew after getting bitten on the behind by a pursuing K9, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 deputy spotted a stolen vehicle on...
Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of...
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped underground for several hours
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Central Florida rescued a dog over the weekend that had been trapped underground and tangled in roots for several hours. Lake County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a resident called for help for a dog named Fia. Crews Engine 111 and...
Florida Man Gets 40 Years After Using Gasoline To Burn The Body Of A Man He Murdered
A Florida man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to burn the body by using gasoline in 2018. Jake Lee Napier, 40, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
Dogs, cats rescued from 'filthy' North Florida home, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 cats and dogs were rescued from a property in Lake Butler this week, according to The Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Union County Animal Control requested the assistance of the ASPCA to save the animals from a home off State Road 121. Union...
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of molesting boy told him he had baby chickens to feed in his house
OCALA, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested Monday on charges of molestation and attempted sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they responded to the Golden Hills Mobile Home Park on West Highway...
WESH
1 person shot at Lake County internet gaming establishment during robbery, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was shot in an armed robbery in Lake County Wednesday night. The shooting and robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. at 37415 State Road 19 in Dona Vista. According to deputies, a black male suspect came into the business and started firing, striking...
villages-news.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood
An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
villages-news.com
Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities
A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
mycbs4.com
Deputies and paramedics injured at an overdose call in Levy County
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies and paramedics were injured on an overdose call last night, Aug. 17th, in Bronson. LCSO contact, Lieutenant Scott Tummond, says deputies and EMS personnel responded to a report of a female suffering an overdose at 9790 NE 92nd Place. Deputies and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident shares thoughts on positive aspects of growth
Stop complaining about the growth in Ocala. There are plenty of positives to growth. I don’t understand why the folks in Ocala complain about the growth. I’m sure they shop in the stores that growth created. I’m sure they gladly eat in the restaurants that growth brought to Ocala. There are way better choices for doctors and dentists. Let’s not forget the many movie theaters that growth created.
villages-news.com
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages
I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
