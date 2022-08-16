Read full article on original website
Mclusky, the Welsh rock band who released three influential albums in the early 2000s, will return to play North America for the first time in 18 years. Their tour will unfold in two stints, the first taking in the West Coast in September and the second sprawling across the rest of the continent towards the end of the year. New music is in development but may not be released, according to the band.
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
This past Friday, August 5th, Bad Bunny took Orlando by a storm with a truly spectacular 3-hour beach-themed performance at the Camping World Stadium. Coincidently, the Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation was the first hispanic to play at this Florida stadium. The show was a huge stunning success with...
We’re still waiting on a new Luke Bryan album, but we have new music. “Country On” is already burning up the country music charts and is quickly becoming a live favorite. Now, a music video is on the way. Check out a teaser for the video below.
As Motley Crue and Def Leppard approach the last 12 dates of their joint North American "Stadium Tour" this summer, returns show the tour grossed an average of nearly $5 million per show in August. Get tickets here. The trek that started in June also features Poison, Joan Jett and...
Solange, the singer whose work spans everything from film to fashion, will take her talents to the world of dance, composing an original score for the New York City Ballet.
Jenny Lewis has canceled all upcoming tour dates taking place in indoor venues due to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” read a statement on her social media pages. “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”
The band Low canceled upcoming tour dates in Europe while drummer Mimi Parker receives treatment for cancer. Parker revealed in January that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. Parker and her husband, guitarist Alan Sparhawk, co-founded the band in 1993 and they released their 13th album last year.
In recent times Todd Rundgren has just wanted to hang on the phone all day — or at least call people intermittently, over a period of a few years — asking well-regarded friends in music or even famous strangers and ask them to take part in a musical experiment. The results of this reaching-out, long spoken-of but only officially announced today, arrive in the form of “Space Force,” which has the legendary artist-producer teaming up for collabs with Sparks, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Neil Finn, the Lemon Twigs, the Roots, Rick Nielsen and more.
Approximately a week after being featured on J.I.D.'s latest Forever Story single "Dance Now," Kenny Mason has returned with some of his first solo material of 2022. The critically acclaimed Atlanta-bred artist has dropped off PUP PACK EP, a three-track project that serves as a sampler of the alternative rock and introspective rap sonics that he's been popularizing with projects like 2020's Angelic Hoodrat and 2021's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. While the project does little to expand on the musical territory that Kenny Mason has established for himself, it will most certainly appease fans who are waiting for new music from the exciting new artist.
Over the course of four albums, St. Paul & the Broken Bones have nimbly shifted from retro-soul to futuristic funk and beyond, rarely settling in one spot for too long. Though the Alabama band is calling upon different musical traditions, it’s not unlike the constantly shapeshifting work that David Bowie did throughout his career. “Someone like Bowie, they’re ever-changing,” says the group’s frontman Paul Janeway, calling during a brief stretch back at home in Birmingham. “And Prince — I love Prince. You have to push forward, if you do the same thing over and over – there’s nothing wrong with...
