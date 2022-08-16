Approximately a week after being featured on J.I.D.'s latest Forever Story single "Dance Now," Kenny Mason has returned with some of his first solo material of 2022. The critically acclaimed Atlanta-bred artist has dropped off PUP PACK EP, a three-track project that serves as a sampler of the alternative rock and introspective rap sonics that he's been popularizing with projects like 2020's Angelic Hoodrat and 2021's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. While the project does little to expand on the musical territory that Kenny Mason has established for himself, it will most certainly appease fans who are waiting for new music from the exciting new artist.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO