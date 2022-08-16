ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting

The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea

Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saki
Person
Maria Zakharova
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Ukraine War#Crimean Peninsula#Ukrainian#Russians
TheDailyBeast

Massive Explosions Erupt in Crimea as Russian Ammunition Depot Hit

Explosions rocked an ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday as apparent attacks on Kremlin forces continue in territory they previously regarded as safe. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed leader of the peninsula, said two people were wounded and about 2,000 people evacuated as a result of the explosions in the village of Mayskoye, which Russian officials blamed on a fire. Kremlin-controlled outlet RIA said a fire at a transformer substation also broke out around 12 miles away from the ammunition depot. The blasts come after several Russian warplanes were destroyed in an attack on a Crimean airbase last week, with Moscow claiming the fireballs seen at the base were the result of an accident. Ukraine has not directly taken credit for any of the explosions, but in the wake of the latest blasts Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrii Yermak, wrote on Telegram: “Operation ‘demilitarization’ in the precise style of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. Our warriors are the best sponsors of agood mood. Crimea is Ukraine.” Aside from the blasts, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for new sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector after explosions near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Russian authorities say Ukrainians are responsible for the dangerous shelling.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine targets more Russian arms depots as safety fears grow at occupied nuclear plant

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian officials have reported that more Russian munitions depots were targeted by the military amid mounting safety concerns over a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in the south of the country. “Large” depots in the Kherson region...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy