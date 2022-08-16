Read full article on original website
CNBC
Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition dumps in fighting in the Kherson region, the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in the south and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Explosions Reportedly Rock Belarus Airfield, a Suspected Russian Base
The Belarusian defense ministry denied that blasts at the airfield in Ziabrovka, in the Gomel region, had taken place but eyewitnesses said otherwise.
Fox News
Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea
Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Fighter Jet Shoots Down Russian Missile Heading for Ukraine: Air Force
Ukraine said it shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday while one struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.
Ukraine Mocks Crying Russian in Crimea With Explosions Video
The video includes footage of Russian tourists watching explosions at the Saky air base, after which on-screen text reads: "Time to head home. Crimea is Ukraine."
Ukraine aiming to create chaos within Russian forces, Zelenskiy adviser says
Ukraine is engaged in a counteroffensive aimed at creating “chaos within Russian forces” by striking at the invaders’ supply lines deep into occupied territories, according to a key adviser to the president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Mykhailo Podolyak told the Guardian there could be more attacks in the “next...
Russian 'Alligator' Helicopter Destroyed in Ukraine Airstrike: Military
The "Alligator" is an attack helicopter operated by the Russian Air Force that can destroy armored targets, low-speed aerial targets and military personnel.
Massive Explosions Erupt in Crimea as Russian Ammunition Depot Hit
Explosions rocked an ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday as apparent attacks on Kremlin forces continue in territory they previously regarded as safe. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed leader of the peninsula, said two people were wounded and about 2,000 people evacuated as a result of the explosions in the village of Mayskoye, which Russian officials blamed on a fire. Kremlin-controlled outlet RIA said a fire at a transformer substation also broke out around 12 miles away from the ammunition depot. The blasts come after several Russian warplanes were destroyed in an attack on a Crimean airbase last week, with Moscow claiming the fireballs seen at the base were the result of an accident. Ukraine has not directly taken credit for any of the explosions, but in the wake of the latest blasts Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrii Yermak, wrote on Telegram: “Operation ‘demilitarization’ in the precise style of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. Our warriors are the best sponsors of agood mood. Crimea is Ukraine.” Aside from the blasts, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for new sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector after explosions near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Russian authorities say Ukrainians are responsible for the dangerous shelling.
CNBC
Security situation in Crimea deteriorates for Moscow; pro-Russian breakaway region cozies up to North Korea
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned people in Crimea and other heavily occupied areas of Ukraine not to go near Russian military installations as Ukraine appears to step up up its counteroffensive against Russian forces.
Russian Ammo Depots, Missile Systems Wiped Out in Deadly Fighting: Ukraine
Ukraine's military has reported more success against Russia as it presses forward with efforts to take back control of Kherson and other southern areas.
Ukrainian Partisans Credited With Attacks Behind Russian Line
The partisans have reportedly been making life hell for Russian soldiers in occupied parts of their country.
Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine attacks key Kherson bridge in bid to isolate Russian forces
Kyiv’s forces seek to disrupt major Russian supply route through Antonivskiy bridge in bid to retake Kherson
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were...
Ukraine says it is targeting Russians shooting at, or from nuclear plant
KYIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine is targeting Russian soldiers who shoot at an occupied nuclear plant in the south of the country or use it as a base to shoot from, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
Watch: Ukrainian Troops Bomb Russian Military Gear in Rural Village
The footage shows defending troops blasting Russian armored vehicles and strongholds in the small village.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine targets more Russian arms depots as safety fears grow at occupied nuclear plant
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian officials have reported that more Russian munitions depots were targeted by the military amid mounting safety concerns over a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in the south of the country. “Large” depots in the Kherson region...
