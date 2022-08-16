Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Coming to Digital: Here’s Everything We Know
After three, long months since Top Gun: Maverick premiered, we won’t have to rely solely on TikTok to replay that clip of Miles Teller dancing on the beach. Tom Cruise and his hot, mustached sidekicks can take your breath away from the comfort of your own couch when the movie drops on digital Aug. 23. However, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, which is set to release Nov. 1.
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick finally confirms digital release – and it's very soon
Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’
Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Set To Take Off For A Home Release - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick will be available to own real soon! August 23rd, you can own it on Top Gun 2 on digital, with physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of #TopGunMaverick arriving November 1st. August 24th and November 2nd, respectively, for those in Australia. The newest Rick and Morty trailer, Wormageddon: Journey to Earth, gives us small clues into what Rick, Morty and family could be facing. and also in entertainment news, an inside look at the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Paper Girls' favorite moments from Episode 1! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s drop it!
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Day Shift'
A British crime thriller and video game adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
Johnny Depp May Return to 'Fantastic Beasts' Post-Court Win—Mads Mikkelsen
Mikkelsen gushed over "amazing" Depp after having replaced him in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, and hinted Depp could reprise the role.
Collider
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Could Return to 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise, Mads Mikkelsen Says
The future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise just become even more uncertain as Mads Mikkelsen said that it's not impossible for Johnny Depp to return to the series. At the time of this writing, it's not even clear if there will be a fourth movie in J.K. Rowling's controversial run of prequels. However, if there is Mikkelsen believes that Depp may return for the next film in spite of his bad publicity.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Netflix Movie
Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio is coming to Netflix soon enough. Here are six quick things we know about it.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick - Home Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates Announced
Buckle up, as you'll be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick from your own home beginning as soon as next week. The movie is coming to digital starting on August 23, with the physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases coming on November 1. (The AU dates are August 24 and November 2, respectively.)
toofab.com
10th Saw Film Officially a Go for Halloween 2023
Filmmakers promise "all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve." Looks like horror fans will be celebrating Halloween 2023 with Jigsaw, as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures just officially announced a tenth "Saw" film is in the works for next year. On Monday, the companies confirmed that a new...
Comments / 0