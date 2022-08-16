ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”

Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”

So far, 2022 has been extremely kind to the Air Jordan 6, as we’ve witnessed the silhouette return in “Midnight Navy” and surface in the ever-beloved “University Blue” hue. And by the end of the year, there’ll be a number of additional colorways worth praising, such as the upcoming “Black Chrome,” which recently appeared in the flesh for the very first time.
These Nike Air Max 97s Draws Cues From The Air Max 1 “Crepe”

Nike is constantly, and sometimes blatantly, drawing inspiration from past releases, be it the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” or the best from the iconic ACG line-up. This upcoming Air Max 97 is no exception to the trend, as it ostensibly celebrates 2004’s Air Max 1 “Crepe.”
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway

The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway

Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”

Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue

In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd

The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus

At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”

Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
Organic Patterns Grow On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has effectively run wild with the silhouette creatively, imaging the classic in ways never-before-attempted. And though much more subdued relative to a few past releases, this upcoming colorway is equally novel, as its suedes are brushed with a unique, organic-like pattern.
Jordan Brand Adds The Two Trey To The Upcoming PSG Collection

For years now, Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have upheld tradition, celebrating their marriage by way of classic Jordans — such as the AJ4 and AJ7 — as well as a host of apparel and accessories. 2022 is certainly no exception, as the two are offering not just an Air Jordan 5 Low but also a matching Jordan Two Trey.
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images

There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
Neon Stripes Brighten Up This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95

For most, the term “neon” conjures to mind three specific colors: green, blue, and pink. And for their latest rendition of the Air Max 95, Nike is making use of the entire trio, brushing them across what would otherwise be a blacked out base. All three of the...
An Exotic Nike Air Force 1 Mid Appears In White Reptile Skin

Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, racking up an expensive haul complete with gold toothbrushes and LV-produced materials. Faux snakeskin has appeared many a time this past year, too, and now it’s even dressing the shoe’s mid-top trim. But whereas previous...
Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From August 6th to August 12th

August is about mid-way done, which means autumn and winter are ever-closer. Ahead of the colder seasons of the year, some of the biggest players in the footwear space revealed looks at new offerings. adidas Yeezy may not exist for much longer given tensions between the Three Stripes’ leadership and...
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally

Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
