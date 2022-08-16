ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne

The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Omaha area child dies from brain-eating amoeba. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Douglas County Health Department briefed 6 News on...
BELLEVUE, NE
iheart.com

Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral

A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
OMAHA, NE
City
Omaha, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha cutting sends one to the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- A cutting from Wednesday morning is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said officers were dispatched to Jackson Tower at 27th and Leavenworth Streets at 3:40 a.m. for a reported cutting. The report said a 29-year-old victim was found in the building injured. They were...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD has 'game plan' to stop recent spike in deadly crime

Six Omaha murders this month finds the man in charge of the Omaha Police Department insisting his officers are keeping a close eye on the recent spike in violence. Chief Todd Schmaderer issuing a statement that OPD has a "game plan" and is working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep the city safe.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

One person seriously injured after incident near downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured after an incident near downtown Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Siena Francis House, located near N. 18th and Nicholas streets for an injured party, according to law enforcement. At the scene officers found an adult...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

