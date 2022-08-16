ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

First lady Jill Biden cancels Orlando visit after positive COVID-19 test

By Skyler Swisher, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

First lady Jill Biden is canceling her trip to Orlando this week because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Biden developed cold-like symptoms Monday night and returned a positive result on a PCR test, said Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s spokeswoman.

“The first lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms,” Alexander said in a prepared statement Tuesday morning. “She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days.”

Biden was set to appear at the Warrior Games welcome event Thursday night at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. The Warrior Games are a series of sporting events for wounded, injured or ill military members and veterans that began in 2010.

She also was scheduled to speak Friday at Disney’s Veterans Institute Summit at Wide World of Sports.

The first lady is staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after two negative tests, Alexander said. Biden’s close contacts have been notified, according to the White House.

Last month, a positive COVID-19 test forced President Joe Biden to cancel visits to Orlando and Tampa.

