Donald Adams
3d ago
all student loans cancelled are paid by taxpayers. Also if your loan is cancelled you should have to pay taxes on it as it is a form of income.
for real
3d ago
trying to get votes, ahead of the midterm elections, this is rediculious, everyone else has to pay the loans they signed for!!!
Robert Roldan
3d ago
Obiden is buying votes at the taxpayers expense! Adults need to take responsibility for their actions and loans.
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 Balance
Three decades ago, Jason Harmon, an Arkansas man completed his college degree after attending the University of Arkansas. Shortly after he entered into an income-based repayment plan, which allowed him to make payments each month towards his balance and interest charges.
These 7 Professions Will Forgive Your Student Debt
Are you familiar with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program? Federal Student Aid, an office of the United States Department of Education, said on its website that the PSLF Program forgives the...
CNET
Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More
Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
The Education Department has a plan for canceling student debt — if Biden gives the word
Senior department officials are preparing the mechanics of how the agency would operate a mass loan forgiveness program.
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
CNET
Student Loans Might Be Paused Again, but You Should Probably Make Payments Anyway
Federal student loan payments are slated to resume on Sept. 1, but signs point to another extension of the current moratorium. Since total student loan forgiveness seems unlikely, borrowers can pay down their debt during the pause while no interest accrues. President Biden has said he'll make an announcement about...
200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation
A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
The Education Department is reportedly prepared to grant student-loan forgiveness to millions of borrowers within months after Biden makes an announcement
Politico obtained a memo of the department's plans for "speedy implementation" of student-loan forgiveness as soon as 45 days after an announcement.
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
biztoc.com
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
Business Insider
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
CNET
The Inflation Reduction Act Includes These Important Medicare Changes
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday, has major implications for Americans on Medicare. Among other provisions, the 755-page legislation gives Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time. The number of medications is severely limited, though it's set to increase over the seven years.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
CNET
More Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: Who's Received the $32 Billion in Cancellations?
The two-year pause on student loan payments and interest is set to expire on Aug. 31. While borrowers across the US anxiously await a decision from President Joe Biden on widespread loan forgiveness, his administration continues to discharge student loans for certain borrowers. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that...
CNET
3 Signs the Student Loan Payment Pause Could Be Extended Into 2023
Since March 2020, student debt holders have been able to take advantage of the prolonged moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest. The pause on loan payments has already been extended six times -- twice by President Donald Trump and four times by President Joe Biden. Now, time is running out, and anxious borrowers want to know if they will have to resume payments on Sept. 1.
