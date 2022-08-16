ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Conversation Africa

Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest

Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
The Independent

US congressional delegation in Kenya amid election crisis

A U.S. congressional delegation has arrived in Kenya to meet with the new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy.The new U.S. ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, said the delegation led by Sen. Chris Coons also will meet with outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the Aug. 9 election.President-elect William Ruto is Kenyatta’s deputy president, but the two fell out years ago, and Kenyatta in the election backed longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga instead.Odinga has...
US News and World Report

Ruto Pulls Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Vote Count as Tempers Fray

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has edged ahead in a tight presidential race, according to official results reported by Kenyan media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed inside the national election tallying centre after scuffles and accusations by party agents. The fracas underscored fraying tempers and...
Reuters

Kenya's Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes

NAIROBI/KISUMU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race on Monday but some senior election officials disowned the result, fuelling fears of widespread violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.
BBC

Kenya election result: Raila Odinga and William Ruto await verdict

The results of Kenya's much-awaited presidential election will be known shortly, the electoral body has announced. Preparations for the declaration are underway at the national tallying centre in the country's capital, Nairobi. Deputy President William Ruto has a narrow lead over ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the latest count. Kenyans...
US News and World Report

Kenya Election Body: Ruto's Party Wins Governorship of Kenya's Capital

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city. Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert...
ELECTIONS
