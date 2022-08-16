Read full article on original website
Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
US congressional delegation in Kenya amid election crisis
A U.S. congressional delegation has arrived in Kenya to meet with the new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy.The new U.S. ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, said the delegation led by Sen. Chris Coons also will meet with outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the Aug. 9 election.President-elect William Ruto is Kenyatta’s deputy president, but the two fell out years ago, and Kenyatta in the election backed longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga instead.Odinga has...
US News and World Report
Ruto Pulls Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Vote Count as Tempers Fray
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has edged ahead in a tight presidential race, according to official results reported by Kenyan media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed inside the national election tallying centre after scuffles and accusations by party agents. The fracas underscored fraying tempers and...
Kenya's Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes
NAIROBI/KISUMU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race on Monday but some senior election officials disowned the result, fuelling fears of widespread violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.
BBC
Kenya election result: Raila Odinga and William Ruto await verdict
The results of Kenya's much-awaited presidential election will be known shortly, the electoral body has announced. Preparations for the declaration are underway at the national tallying centre in the country's capital, Nairobi. Deputy President William Ruto has a narrow lead over ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the latest count. Kenyans...
Who is Kenya's new President-elect William Ruto?
William Ruto has emerged the winner of a tense and fiercely fought contest for Kenya's presidency, but who is the man who will lead east Africa's largest economy?
US News and World Report
Kenya Election Body: Ruto's Party Wins Governorship of Kenya's Capital
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto's party has won the governorship of Kenya's capital Nairobi, the election commission announced on Sunday, handing Ruto's party control of East Africa's wealthiest city. Johnson Sakaja, a former senator for Nairobi, won the race in Tuesday's election, announced Nairobi county returning officer Albert...
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga to speak to media at 1100 GMT - spokesman
NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga who was defeated in a tight and disputed presidential election by Deputy President William Ruto will address the media at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, his spokesman said via Twitter.
