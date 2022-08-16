ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
Xavier Becerra
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
EverydayHealth.com

The Complete Hearing Aid Buyer’s Guide for 2022

Looking for hearing aids but not sure where to start? Read our buyer’s guide to learn about hearing aid types and costs, see what’s new in hearing technology, and get tips on how to choose the right hearing aid. This content is researched and written independently of the...
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
CNN

