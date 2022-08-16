Read full article on original website
How Much Less Will Hearing Aids Cost With Over-the-Counter Option?
The FDA announcement on Tuesday comes after Congress passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act in 2017.
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Was your at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test negative? Do it again, FDA says
You swabbed the inside of your nose and performed the at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19 and thankfully, it was negative. Hold on. Do the test again, says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whether you have symptoms or not. The FDA said today it “is advising people to perform...
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
EverydayHealth.com
The Complete Hearing Aid Buyer’s Guide for 2022
Looking for hearing aids but not sure where to start? Read our buyer’s guide to learn about hearing aid types and costs, see what’s new in hearing technology, and get tips on how to choose the right hearing aid. This content is researched and written independently of the...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID-19?
According to the CDC, mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. If you test negative on a rapid antigen test, make sure to get tested again a few days later to ensure you don’t get a false negative. Experts recommend...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Anthony Fauci Says If We Could Do It Again, COVID-19 Restrictions Would Be 'Much, Much More Stringent'
When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time to the beginning of the pandemic, White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci said that he would recommend "much, much more stringent restrictions" from the get-go. "If I knew in 2020 what I know now, we would...
How long does weed stay in your system? What smokers, new and old, need to know.
Weed will stay in your system, with noticeable effects, for several hours. Some drug tests can detect it for longer.
CNET
COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
