Maine State

The Independent

Maine Capitol Police employee narrowly escapes being hit by 7lb plane part that fell from the sky

A large metal object from a trans-Atlantic jet fell just outside Maine’s state house, nearly injuring an employee, officials said on Monday.The cylindrical metal object weighing six to seven pounds crashed to the ground about seven feet away from where Capitol police screener Craig Donahue was standing on Friday afternoon, according to officials.Mr Donahue was walking outside the entrance when the object crash-landed. While there were other witnesses in the area, no one was injured.The federal aviation department was alerted on Friday and officials returned to the state house on Monday to investigate the object, Capitol police chief Matthew...
