Wing and a prayer! Man narrowly misses being killed by falling passenger plane's 7lb steel wing bolt that crashed to earth right next to him outside Maine Capitol building
A man has revealed how he narrowly missed being killed by a 7lb steel bolt from a passenger airplane that fell from the sky and crashed a few feet in front of him on the street. Maine Capitol Police Screener Craig Donohue was only a few feet from disaster when...
A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine
Maine Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue was returning from his lunch break when he heard a "loud thud" and the sound of metal rolling.
Maine Capitol Police employee narrowly escapes being hit by 7lb plane part that fell from the sky
A large metal object from a trans-Atlantic jet fell just outside Maine’s state house, nearly injuring an employee, officials said on Monday.The cylindrical metal object weighing six to seven pounds crashed to the ground about seven feet away from where Capitol police screener Craig Donahue was standing on Friday afternoon, according to officials.Mr Donahue was walking outside the entrance when the object crash-landed. While there were other witnesses in the area, no one was injured.The federal aviation department was alerted on Friday and officials returned to the state house on Monday to investigate the object, Capitol police chief Matthew...
Father of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, speaks out
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old’s death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew...
A woman visiting Alaska showed two cops who stopped her while driving a 'white privilege card' and the cops let her off
The woman couldn't find her license so produced a "white privilege card" instead and told the officers who stopped her, "I back the blue."
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
Trump sent cryptic message to Merrick Garland before warrant was unsealed: 'The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?'
Trump wanted to tell AG Garland that people around the US were enraged by the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. "The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?" was the message, per The New York Times. Several people took to social media to interpret Trump's words...
Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely
A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Father of pilot who died in mysterious fall from plane shares disbelief: ‘I can’t imagine what happened’
The father of a pilot who died after mysteriously exiting a plane mid-air in North Carolina has spoken out, sharing his disbelief after the death of his 23-year-old son. Co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks, from Raleigh, North Carolina, died on Friday after exiting the plane which made an emergency landing not long after. His father, Hew Crooks, told location TV station WRAL that his son started working towards getting his private pilot license while he was still in college and that he had been working as a flight instructor for more than a year. “He pursued his private pilot license...
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Pilot who fell to his death ‘apologized’ before stepping out of plane
A new report is raising more questions about the mysterious death of a pilot who fell from a plane last month as it was coming in for an emergency landing. In a preliminary report, the NTSB says 23-year-old Charles Crooks “became visibly upset,” “apologized” and told his co-pilot he felt sick before stepping out of the plane mid-air.Aug. 17, 2022.
Drone pilots run into a problem while trying to spot Russian troops
Hidden under the trees is a Ukrainian drone team, spying on Russian positions. Drones are used to mark the target for artillery strikes, but they are not immune to Russian signal jamming. CNN’s Nic Robertson takes a look at some of the high-tech combat tools being used in the Ukraine-Russia war.
GOP lawmaker says he was notified by FBI that his 'life was in danger' by 'some of these same people' threatening law enforcement in wake of Mar-a-Lago raid
"I myself have been notified by the Bureau that my life was put in danger recently by some of the same people," Fitzpatrick said Sunday.
'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'
A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
Bizarre moment drunk passenger destroyed airplane seats in Brazil after doctor injected him with glucose because crew members could not wake him when aircraft landed
This is the bizarre moment a drunk passenger destroyed a seat on an GOL Airlines airplane after he accused the crew members of sticking a needle in him after landing in Brazil. Video footage recorded by another passenger showed how the man repeatedly kicked the back of the seat with...
Watch This Small Plane Thread the Needle Between Two Jetliners in Unbelievable Video
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
Pilot who died after exiting plane midflight appeared 'visibly upset' over emergency, NTSB says
A pilot who died after exiting a plane that later made an emergency landing in North Carolina last month appeared "visibly upset" and told his co-pilot that he felt sick and needed air, federal officials said. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, second-in-command on the CASA CN-212 Aviocar, then got up from...
Only one plane was allowed to take off after all others grounded on 9/11
After two planes flew into New York's World Trade Centre on 9/11, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights except one, which managed to save a man's life. The first plane struck the skyscraper shortly before 9am on 11 September 2001, followed by the second little more than 15...
