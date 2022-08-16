Read full article on original website
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas explain impact of Tiger Woods rallying PGA Tour players in battle with LIV Golf
Tiger Woods made his presence felt in a top players-only meeting ahead of the BMW Championship on Tuesday. Woods flew in with Rickie Fowler (neither were playing in the tournament) to join some of the other top names in the sport to discuss the direction everything should go as the PGA Tour continues to square off with the LIV Golf League.
ESPN
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting
Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
Sepp Straka is a prime example of the issues with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Tiger Woods, top PGA Tour players meet amid LIV Golf strife; expected to take suggestions to commissioner Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods arrived in Wilmington, Delaware, the site of this week's BMW Championship, on Tuesday to meet with a select number of players to discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.
FedEx Cup Playoffs: A closer look at PGA Tour players on the top-30 bubble ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship
The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins Thursday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, at the BMW Championship. That means only the top-70 players from the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings qualified and are shooting for the season-long prize, the FedEx Cup. Only 68 players will tee...
ESPN
PGA Tour golfers praise Tiger Woods' leadership amid LIV unrest, mum on details of meeting
The PGA Tour's top players aren't ready to reveal what was discussed during a meeting with Tiger Woods on Tuesday night, but many insist they're on the same page in terms of what the tour needs to do in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf. Many of the top 20...
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Patrick Reed sued Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee for defamation, claiming they "conspired" to defame him and other LIV Golf players, court filings show. He seeks $750 million in damages. Reed filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District...
LAW・
LIV, PGA courtroom tee time set for January 2024
The trial date for Mickelson v. PGA Tour, the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour on behalf of LIV
LAW・
Golf Digest
LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour: The summer of golf's discontent
Evidently, Tiger Woods is telling others in his small-radius circle-of-trust that he was offered something like $700 million to sign up for a Saudi-funded golf league. That is, LIV Golf before LIV Golf had its own Wikipedia page. When this supposed offer was made is unclear. Greg Norman said recently it was before he became the LIV commissioner last fall.
