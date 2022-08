Though they've only performed it live 387 times in 39 years, Metallica have made "Ride the Lightning" a regular staple in their 2022 tour setlists. When they pulled it out as the night's fourth song at their recent show in Buffalo—following "Enter Sandman" and right before the crowd-pleasing "The Memory Remains"—the fans who packed Highmark Stadium responded with the same intensity the track has embodied for decades.

