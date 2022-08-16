Read full article on original website
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that a U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half, but the world’s richest man is starting to see some macroeconomic snags resolve themselves. Musk has an unwavering view on the U.S. economic outlook and...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites
Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
Irish consumer sentiment hovers at 22-month low in August
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment slipped marginally to hover at a 22-month low in August as respondents said they expected to further cut back on major purchases in the coming months, a survey showed on Thursday.
Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar
The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
UK house prices rise at slowest pace in a year, Nationwide says
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
A rise in wages should be good news, but in real terms, this is historically pitiful
First the good news – nominal wages grew faster in the past year than they have since 2014. Now the bad news – because of inflation, your ability to buy things with your wage fell by more in the past 12 months than it has since the Bureau of Statistics began measuring wages growth in 1997.
2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years
A slight deceleration in the U.S. inflation rate in April led one senior citizens advocacy group to lower its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment estimate for Social Security recipients, though it's still...
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation
UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken...
Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data
A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned.Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.It is the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff.After the data was released, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said unemployment is set to rise sooner than forecasted by experts at the Bank of England.The unemployment rate is no longer falling and the...
CNBC
Ron Insana: The Fed may have retired 'transitory' too soon to describe inflation
It may be time for the Federal Reserve to revive the word "transitory" after all. While the first dictionary definition of "transitory," is "of brief duration," additional definitions describe transitory to mean "not permanent." I like that definition and I believe that's how the Fed viewed the meaning of the...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
Australia jobless rate hits fresh 48-yr low, even as employment falls
SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australia's jobless rate dropped to a fresh 48-year low in July even as employment broke a super-strong run with the first fall this year, a mixed report that might hint at some cooling in the red-hot labour market.
FOXBusiness
Jobless claims drop slightly, with 250,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined last week, suggesting that demand for employees remains strong amid a continuing labor shortage. Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Aug. 13 edged lower to 250,000 from the downwardly revised 252,000 recorded a week earlier.
