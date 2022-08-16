ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites

Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
The Independent

Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar

The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
The Independent

Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation

UK workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at record levels over the past quarter, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 4.7% over the three months to June.Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5%.It comes after CPI inflation hit a new 40-year record of 9.4% in June and is expected to peak at around 11% later this year, after the invasion of Ukraine accelerated rises in energy and fuel bills.The ONS said this resulted in a 4.1% drop in regular pay for employees once CPI inflation is taken...
The Independent

Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data

A small rise in the proportion of unemployed people in the UK could be a sign of worse things yet to come, economists have warned.Official data released on Tuesday showed the UK’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to June.It is the first increase in the measure for 17 months as companies have been desperate for staff.After the data was released, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said unemployment is set to rise sooner than forecasted by experts at the Bank of England.The unemployment rate is no longer falling and the...
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
FOXBusiness

Jobless claims drop slightly, with 250,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined last week, suggesting that demand for employees remains strong amid a continuing labor shortage. Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended Aug. 13 edged lower to 250,000 from the downwardly revised 252,000 recorded a week earlier.
