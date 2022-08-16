Read full article on original website
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
Bulldog Preseason Practice Notebook: Friday edition
Mississippi State worked through a shorter Friday practice session as Coach Mike Leach tunes the team up for a Saturday scrimmage on Scott Field. Weather permitting, that is, as Leach and staff may have to adjust for conditions to avoid losing a priceless preseason work date.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Late Kick: BYU is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says BYU is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Crossover Podcast: Recounting a very sad day and the very latest from fall camp
David Johnson and Ben Garrett remember Luke Knox and break down the very latest from Ole Miss fall camp, including the areas where we don't know as much as we would like...
Fired Up: Could a multi-year run in football lead to either the SEC or B1G eying Kansas State?
The question: During an August 17, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, the crew was asked if Kansas State football has a strong run over the next three or four seasons, could that lead to interest from either the Big Ten or SEC during the next round of expansion. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
The Block: Notre Dame needs to keep chopping after losing 5-star Keon Keeley
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss how Notre Dame's staff should respond following the de-commitment of Keon Keely.
Camp Notebook Day 13: Observations & RB's Coach Jordy Joseph Talking About HIs Guys
To be honest I really think all of our guys are having a really good camp so far. Starting with Frank Gore, every day he shows me something that he didn't show me last year.
Football Insider: Miami looking to improve during the second scrimmage of camp
The Miami Hurricanes will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon and coach Mario Cristobal is looking for growth from the first scrimmage a week prior. “We are looking for our entire organization to take ownership of our processes,” Cristobal said. “It is an opportunity to test our players and challenge our players and put them in situations where we can assess and train their competitive responses. When you are a coach, you want to train great, elite competitive responses. We want to see that and we want to continue to improve our levels of conditioning, communication, alignment, physicality, our ability to finish plays and drives, and knock the scrimmage back.
Sintayehu Vissa signs pro deal to forego remaining eligibility at Ole Miss
(Release) NCAA Champion Sintayehu Vissa has signed a professional contract with On Running, foregoing her remaining eligibility with Ole Miss track & field and cross country. Vissa, who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during two spectacular seasons in Oxford, had two full seasons of eligibility remaining through each of the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She is the second Rebel in as many years to sign a pro contract early after fellow Ole Miss great Waleed Suliman did so last summer prior to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Coach TV: Tom Allen talks second fall scrimmage, impending QB decision for Indiana
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Friday following the Hoosiers' second scrimmage of fall camp.
Michigan State enters the race for 2024 IMG Academy 4-Star Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubel
Michigan State coaches extended an offer to 2024 IMG Academy four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell at the end of July. The Spartans are a team that appears will get a fair shot in the top 100 defensive back's recruitment.
