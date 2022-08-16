COVID-19 continues to generate cases for the 97439 zip code. 31 new cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority for an all time total of 1930 cases for the Florence Area. The OHA is also reporting that the BA-4 and BA-5 variants of the virus are the predominant strains in the state. overall though statewide cases seem to be decreasing overall with week to week case totals dropping slightly. The daily average of cases reported in the state has dropped below 900 and is currently at 843. Deaths associated with the virus are also decreasing according to the latest report. Hospitalizations are currently at 328 statewide. Test positivity rates continue at just under 10%. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, oregon’s lead health official says doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna should be arriving soon. The vaccines are designed specifically to target the BA-4 and BA-5 strains of the virus, but he says if you are eligible for a booster to get one now and don’t wait until fall.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO