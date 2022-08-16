Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yachatsnews.com
A ballot measure that would open streets to ATVs in a small Oregon coast town is causing a ruckus
LAKESIDE — Most Oregonians haven’t heard of Lakeside. It’s a small town that sits just off U.S. Highway 101 between Reedsport and North Bend on the south-central coast. You can’t actually see downtown from the highway, so most people just drive straight by. But 100 years...
kcfmradio.com
Airport Grass Fire; Annexation Complete; Robert “Bob” Read; Friends of Florence; Planning Commission Volunteers Needed
Calls came in from around the city including dunes city to report smoke and fire yesterday at about 2:10. A grass fire started at the Florence municipal airport yesterday afternoon during a crack sealing maintenance on the runway and taxiway. A lot of smoke came from the fire, but crews worked quickly to get it under control. There were no injuries reported nor was there any damage to structures or planes nearby. According to deputy chief of operations Matt house the fire was under control by about 2:44.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Charters Tuna Fishing Tours
Charleston is a small, quiet town where the beaches are pristine and the weather is perfect. This charter is an easy way to reach the ocean and fish for tuna, Dungeness crab and salmon. If fishing isn’t your thing, you can just relax on one of our boats and enjoy a beautiful day at sea.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yachatsnews.com
Yachats nonprofit housing developer wins state grants to proceed with affordable rent apartment complex in Florence
A Yachats-based nonprofit development company has received state funding and arranged other financing to proceed with a $10.9 million, 24-unit affordable housing project in Florence. Our Coastal Village of Yachats plans to break ground on the project next April and complete it in May 2024, said company president Layne Morrill...
KVAL
Developers announce new businesses moving in to Coos Bay Village
COOS BAY, Ore. — A quick stroll from Coos History Museum on Front Street will lead you to Coos Bay Village on Highway 101. For decades it sat empty, but now businesses have set up shop, and that was only the beginning. The gift of Coos Bay Village keeps...
newslincolncounty.com
Harbor Village RV Mobile Home Park transfering into the hands of those who live there….
Harbor Village Cooperative receives $8 million from Oregon Housing Stability Council to stabilize space rents. The Housing Stability Council of the state of Oregon’s Housing and Community Services approved $8.04 million of funding to the Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park for infrastructure repair and other costs at its August 5, 2022 meeting. The Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park consists of 201 mobile home and RV spaces located at 923 SE Bay Blvd in Newport with an estimate of over 300 residents, the largest cooperatively owned mobile home park in Oregon and Washington. The cooperative also received a $2 million Congressionally designated grant in April 2022.
KVAL
Police asking public for help to find those cutting down trees in Topits Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay Police say trees are being illegally harvested at Topits Park. The report was made by concerned citizens. Chief Chris Chapanar confirms trees have gone missing but it's unclear who has taken them. While no suspects are in custody yet, those involved could face...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcfmradio.com
COVID-19 Numbers; Scam Warning; Bronco Round-up; Debris Collection
COVID-19 continues to generate cases for the 97439 zip code. 31 new cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority for an all time total of 1930 cases for the Florence Area. The OHA is also reporting that the BA-4 and BA-5 variants of the virus are the predominant strains in the state. overall though statewide cases seem to be decreasing overall with week to week case totals dropping slightly. The daily average of cases reported in the state has dropped below 900 and is currently at 843. Deaths associated with the virus are also decreasing according to the latest report. Hospitalizations are currently at 328 statewide. Test positivity rates continue at just under 10%. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, oregon’s lead health official says doses of the new vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna should be arriving soon. The vaccines are designed specifically to target the BA-4 and BA-5 strains of the virus, but he says if you are eligible for a booster to get one now and don’t wait until fall.
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
kpic
Central Coast Rally gets underway this weekend in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Central Coast Rally will bring out the bikes this weekend. Registration for the event began Friday at the Mill Casino where the event Angels prepared VIP bags for visitors. Organizers say they'll feature several bands and free entry into the Coos Bay Speedway races...
Thesiuslaw News
‘We're all here to celebrate’
Aug. 16, 2022 — Florence drag queen Fanny Rugburn, aka Jason Wood, performed at Eugene Pride at Alton Baker Park on Aug. 13. Additionally, several students from Wood Vocal Studios took to the stage for their own songs. Fanny’s show included singing, the reading of “Our Rainbow” by Little Bee Books and a parade with flags flying.
KATU.com
Three people killed in crash, Highway 101 closed north of Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast
Three people died in a crash that has Highway 101 closed Monday between Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, the Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported late Monday morning near milepost 122, which is north of Lincoln Beach. The Oregon Department of Transportation said that the north and southbound...
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Should Investigate NW Natural for False Advertising Because Methane Isn’t a Green Fuel, Environmentalists Say
A group of elected officials and environmental organizations asked the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate NW Natural for promoting natural gas as a climate-friendly fuel, a claim the group says amounts to deceptive advertising. In response to new state and local regulations that seek to curb the use of...
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
kezi.com
Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured
EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Comments / 0