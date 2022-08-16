ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palmera Mall victim dies of complications after shooting

By Ana Tamez
 2 days ago
A 34-year-old man who was shot at La Palmera Mall last week dies of his injuries.

After the Aug. 8 shooting, Dustin T. Boring was taken to a local hospital, reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated and released, but later suffered complications.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said Tuesday that Boring later went to an out-of-town hospital, where he died.

Police said they expect to upgrade charges against Anthony Carrington, the man who is accused of shooting him. The charges, they said, could possibly include murder.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more information.

Comments / 5

Manny
2d ago

But the shooter lived? Now The hard working tax payers of Nueces County have to support him for the rest of his life. Hope his case doesn’t go dismissed too!

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
