La Palmera Mall victim dies of complications after shooting

A 34-year-old man who was shot at La Palmera Mall last week dies of his injuries.

After the Aug. 8 shooting, Dustin T. Boring was taken to a local hospital, reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was treated and released, but later suffered complications.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said Tuesday that Boring later went to an out-of-town hospital, where he died.

Police said they expect to upgrade charges against Anthony Carrington, the man who is accused of shooting him. The charges, they said, could possibly include murder.

