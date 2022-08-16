Read full article on original website
Universal Guest Hospitalized After Smacking Head On Attraction
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest has filed a lawsuit following an alleged incident on an attraction that left them hospitalized. Universal Orlando is in the midst of balancing a few different lawsuits, including one for $250 million over land purchased to build the Epic Universe and another where a Guest claims their finger was cut off while riding the attraction Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Disney announces return date for popular experiences at EPCOT
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced that fan-favorite tours from its Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT on Oct. 2. These experiences include the Behind the Seeds tour, the EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest and Dolphins in Depth tour. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife...
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?
Hamburger Mary's"Hamburger Mary's" by Tempesttea is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I have lived in Orlando for a year now and every day I am surprised by something. I've lived and been in so many states and there is no place quite like Florida where you can walk down the street to go get a burger or go do some drag bingo and potentially get haunted by a ghost. I mean, what is that? I love it, but what is that?
A Disney-Themed Dessert Restaurant Is Coming to Orlando
Disney World has gotten a LOT of new restaurants recently. We had Space 220, Steakhouse 71, and La Crêperie de Paris all open up in 2021, and in 2022 we’ve seen the addition of Connections Eatery and BoardWalk Deli. Besides those, we’re still getting pumped for the arrival of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land! But what about restaurants OUTSIDE of Disney World? Well, if you’re a dessert fanatic, there’s a new spot coming to Orlando that you’ll want to check out.
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it. Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Orlando in 2022
You have come to the right place if you’re craving Sushi in Orlando. As unbelievable as it may sound, South Florida is home to the best Japanese restaurants and world-rated chefs. And if you want to wash it down with drinks, they have your back. This article aims to narrow your search for the best sushi in town. We’ll provide specific addresses and give a sneak peek of what to expect the next time you’re in Orlando for lunch or dinner. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Orlando in 2022.
Have you seen "the tan figure" haunting Disney World?
Disney World castle in the dark"#disneyworld castle at night" by prunderground is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I've mentioned this in previous stories in this unintentional Disney series, but it took me a while for my fascination with legends and ghost stories surrounding the park to surface. Maybe it's because I'd been lucky enough to perform for the company and put it out of my mind after I came home burnt out from a contract abroad, or maybe it's because I'm older and interested in everything around me. Either way, you'll have to be subjected to me continuing to burrow down the Disney wormhole. So sorry about that.
Milk District to celebrate the fact that it is the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene
The Milk District is putting everyone on notice that it is declaring itself the center of Orlando’s sandwich scene with its inaugural Sandwich Week later this month. The Milk District Sandwich Week is scheduled to run from August 20-28 and will highlight signature sandwiches from 14 local restaurants in the district. The week will be marked with special events and a pop-up shop featuring sandwich-inspired fashion and accessories by Deli Fresh Threads (Instagram | Website), daily $50 Instagram giveaways, stand-up comedy, and a screening of the 1997 comedy, Good Burger.
Kissimmee news — Saturday’s about toys and comics!
If your kids — or your inner kid — needs to get out of the house Saturday, take them to the triumphant return of the Infinity Toy and Comic Convention at Osceola Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s a celebration of comic books, anime,...
Award-winning R&B artists hit the Amway Center stage in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – R&B legends are hitting the Amway Center stage in Orlando this Friday. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the only R&B station in Orlando, Daytona Beach’s Star 94.5 is inviting R&B fans to a live concert featuring superstars Maxwell, Xscape and Joe. [TRENDING: Can a...
Orlando festival celebrates Black joy during Black Business Month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – What better way to celebrate Black Business Month than with a festival recognizing Black joy?. That’s what the 2nd annual BLK JOY Festival in Orlando aims to do. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?
Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?
Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is raising its prices for garage parking, starting in October. The airport will begin charging $19 per day in Garage C on Oct. 1. Right now, parking at Garage C costs $17 per day. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
Family of teen who died in ICON Park fall marks what would have been his 15th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been nearly five months since Tyre Sampson fell to his death on the Orlando Free Fall ride. Wednesday morning, members of the teen's family gathered at ICON Park to remember Tyre on what would've been his 15th birthday. Tyre's father, Yarnell Sampson, was in Orlando...
Creating a renaissance at Orange County’s Magnolia Park
A team of dedicated Orange County Parks and Recreation employees along with the Friends of Lake Apopka, the Audubon Society, the Apopka Historical Society, Bloom and Grow Garden Society, and a host of others’ valuable input brought to life a new Magnolia Park on the west side of Binion Road in Apopka. On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, we held a grand reopening ceremony attended by a big crowd eager to see what’s been going on for more than a year on the shore of Lake Apopka’s east side. For anyone visiting the park, which will become a stop on many families’ lists, what we have in District 2 is unparalleled anywhere in Orange County.
