AGT's Sofía Vergara Headed To Work In Admirable Chic Couture — Get The Look
Sofía Vergara brought out the neutrals in a luxe look as she headed to a filming as a judge for America's Got Talent on Tuesday, August 16.The Modern Family actress caused heads to turn as she strutted through the streets of Los Angeles in transitional fall fashion. Vergara returns with Howie Mendel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum as the iconic group of judges for Season 17 of the show. The brunette beauty first debuted as a judge on the NBC television competition show in the summer of 2020 — and has been providing her own loving and comical contribution to...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
We’re Obsessed With Kate Hudson’s Breezy Cutout Vacation Look: Shop The Style For Less
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When planning outfits for your next summer vacation, it helps if you have some inspiration to look to. One trend, in particular, seems to be a huge hit that celebrities like Kate Hudson can’t seem to get enough of. In a recent Instagram post, Kate is seen flaunting a fun and flowy cutout dress while on vacation in Rome. Luckily, you can find the same dress style for a fraction of the cost on Amazon!
Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
Lala Anthony Shines In Black Mugler Cutout Dress
Lala Anthony recently stunned wearing a Black cutout Mugler dress from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 21 collection.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
What’s Next for Fashion Label Hanifa? Being Unapologetically ‘Limitless’
In 2020, we were a nation in turmoil: a pandemic, a culture-shifting racial reckoning, and—as a by-product—a fashion industry reconciling with flaws that included racism, classism, and sizeism. While designers, retailers, and labels scrambled to reimagine their future, Hanifa—an emerging brand that launched in 2011—released its first Pink Label Congo collection (an ode to its founder's home country) via a 3D virtual runway. It not only showcased the brand's unique silhouettes and signature maximalism but marked an entry into the world of fashion meets tech. The result was a viral collection that communicated boldly that a new era—one in which Black women were at the fore of ingenuity—was on the horizon.
Michael B. Jordan Slips on Loafers With Chanel Knit Tank Top at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere
Michael B. Jordan put a summer spin on a formal look while attending “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Amazon Prime series officially premieres on Sept. 2 and brings heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history to screens for the very first time. Jordan hit the red carpet at The Culver Studios in a gray knit tank top by Chanel. The sleeveless silhouette had a round neckline and was adorned with silver buttons at the center. The “Creed” actor teamed the sleek piece with pleated navy blue trousers...
Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Channels the ’70s in Denim Romper With Versatile Ted Baker Sneakers in NYC
Aubrey Paige, model and girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest, recently enjoyed a romp around New York City in an ideal summer outfit. In a series of recent Instagram photos, the 24-year-old model wears a denim Alice + Olivia short-sleeve romper while enjoying a sunny day in lower Manhattan with family. The ’70s-inspired romper included a cinched waist and a zipper front, decorated with several pockets and statement seams. Paige paired the look with white Ted Baker sneakers featuring a burnt orange logo stripe on the side.
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
Disney & Stuart Weitzman Collaborate on a Magical Shoe Collection Featuring Iconic Characters With Sparkling Details
Stuart Weitzman and Disney have a magical announcement. The eponymous luxury shoe label and entertainment giant have come together for an exclusive capsule collection, merging their most classic codes in a line that brings together Disney fans and footwear enthusiasts. The collection highlights both brands’ ethos that calls for inspiration, originality and happiness. The upcoming line comprises Stuart Weitzman’s most recognized footwear styles with silhouettes of Disney’s iconic characters, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who have captivated audiences over the decades since their debuts in 1928. The collection includes sneakers, sandals, boots, booties and loafers. Captured at Village East by Angelika, one...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Ryan Reynolds Slips on Classic Sneakers & Checkered Shirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reynolds embodied crisp and easygoing off-duty style while in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Reynolds was spotted wearing a pair of khaki pants with a white T-shirt. Layered atop the “Deadpool” actor’s wardrobe basics was a long-sleeved collared shirt with a cream and coral checked pattern, which included rolled-up sleeves. The relaxed outfit was complete with blue floral socks, as well as sunglasses and a stack of beaded bracelets — plus Reynolds’ Apple Watch. When it came to shoes, Reynolds opted for a classic pair of high-top sneakers....
Hypebae
GANNI Debuts 3 Collaborations on Runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23
GANNI closed the Spring/Summer 2023 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week with a colorful collection showcased at an outdoor venue covered in chalk art. The runway, titled “JOYRIDE,” was filled with highlight moments including the opening where models sped down the stage on bikes. Remixed versions of tracks like “Like a G6” accompanied the show, which was a celebration of Copenhagen’s upbeat energy. Creative director Ditte Reffstrup shared: “My best ideas come to me in the morning. I put my headphones on, turn the music up super loud, get on my bike and cycle to work. Those 15 minutes are completely mine to treasure. My mind is open and my thoughts just flow. This collection is really about that feeling.” She continued, “We called it ‘JOYRIDE’ because it’s about Copenhagen being the place where our heart is. There’s a feeling about being in the city in the summertime that I can’t quite explain, the energy is pulsing, it really gets your beat going.”
hypebeast.com
Pyer Moss and Reebok Cook Up an Experiment 4 "Celadon Green" Collaboration
Pyer Moss has mostly been honed in on building out its mainline with new collections, but this week it’s taken a moment to revisit its partnership with Reebok to produce a brand new Experiment 4 collaboration. The last time we saw this duo connect was back in December 2021 when they introduced an “Emergency” colorway, and now the all-new “Celadon Green” iteration has been unveiled.
NYLON
Ralph Lauren Is Hosting Its First-Ever West Coast Runway Show
Leading up to the start of what will be a jam-packed fashion month for Spring 2023, Ralph Lauren has recently revealed that its next runway show coming to the West Coast. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the beloved designer announced he will be presenting his Spring 2023 collection for both men’s and women’s on Thursday, Oct. 13, in Southern California. This marks the first time ever the New York-based brand has hosted a presentation on the West Coast. As of now, there currently aren’t any further details revealed, but according to WWD, the show is slated to be “a special fashion experience that will be uniquely Ralph Lauren.”
