Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Broncos DL Marquiss Spencer Carted Off Amid Indoor Practice
He's currently under evaluation.
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a trade done by the end of the week.
Pittsburgh Steelers announce the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters
On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to limit the roster to 85 players, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some moves to switch things up at linebacker. The Steelers announced the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Released Darqueze Dennard
Darqueze Dennard was believed to be the lead nickel corner for the 49ers until he was surprisingly released. Kyle Shanahan explains the thought process behind it.
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery
The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Seahawks Fall to Bears 27-11 In Preseason Game 2
The Seahawks will have some serious work to do before Week 3 of the Preseason
San Francisco 49ers release former Ole Miss star DL Robert Nkemdiche
The San Francisco 49ers released former Ole Miss star and No. 1 recruit Robert Nkemdiche. Prior to his stint in San Francisco, Nkemdiche played with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He spent all of 2021 there and totaled 12 tackles and a pass deflection. In June 2019, Nkemdiche was arrested...
Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans announced the moves Wednesday with Tennessee sending a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the...
TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early
The Detroit Lions just wrapped up a 90-minute joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, a member of the Lions roster left practice early. Tight end Devin Funchess, who had seen first-team reps this week at practice for the first time in training camp, reportedly left the field in a lot of pain.
NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche
The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
