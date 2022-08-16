ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
FOX Sports

Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery

The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL
FOX Sports

Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans announced the moves Wednesday with Tennessee sending a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early

The Detroit Lions just wrapped up a 90-minute joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, a member of the Lions roster left practice early. Tight end Devin Funchess, who had seen first-team reps this week at practice for the first time in training camp, reportedly left the field in a lot of pain.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
