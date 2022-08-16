Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a rare loss Tuesday evening in stunning fashion, as closer Craig Kimbrel failed to seal the deal in the bottom of the 11th inning. Working on a two-run cushion, Kimbrel ended up surrendering a pair of runs on two hits while also allowing a walk in just a third of […] The post ‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Chris Taylor Makes Game-Saving Catch For Dodgers, But Craig Kimbrel Blows Save Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit more home runs than the Milwaukee Brewers, but Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in their 5-3 loss in 11 innings. The win was the Brewers’ first against the Dodgers in six meetings. A single by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman’s double gave the...
thecomeback.com
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Body Outline Taped After Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Injured Going Down Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh fulfilled a goal of his by going down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide, only to come away with injuries to his right hand/wrist and ribs. After initially going down the slide at American Family Field for the Dodgers’ TikTok account, Vassegh made the climb...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension
While Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big mistake leading to his massive PED suspension, baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but blame the San Diego Padres as well. The MLB recently slapped Tatis with an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Apparently, a banned substance called Clostebol was found […] The post Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
dodgerblue.com
Dustin May ‘Excited’ To Join Dodgers Rotation; Wasn’t Aware Of Immaculate Inning
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to activate Dustin May from the 60-day injured list on Saturday for a start against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. It will mark the right-hander’s first outing at the Major League level since May 1, 2021. The Dodgers maintained a cautious approach...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel ‘Battling’ Himself But Vows To Improve
Craig Kimbrel has dealt with a mixed bag of results in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and those recurring issues popped up during an appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th inning on Tuesday. After being brought in to protect a 4-3 lead, Kimbrel immediately surrendered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson’s Opportunities Impacted By Joey Gallo Trade
Trayce Thompson has been an unexpected bright spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers since they acquired him from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations. In 40 games, Thompson has batted .289/.383/.538 with a 159 wRC+, nine doubles, one triple, five home runs and 20 RBI. The bulk of his initial opportunities came as an everyday player in left field while the Dodgers were dealing with multiple injuries.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Does Walker Buehler Need Tommy John Surgery?
Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday, Aug. 23, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are unaware of what procedure the right-hander will need at this moment. Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 due to a right flexor tendon...
FOX Sports
Marlins play the Padres leading series 1-0
San Diego Padres (65-53, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (51-65, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Felt Slider Was ‘Best It’s Been All Year’ Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned to the win column with a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, thanks in part to Tony Gonsolin turning in another dominant performance. Coming off a start in which he didn’t allow a baserunner until the sixth inning, the right-hander retired the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman ‘Working In The Right Direction’ To Emerge From Slump
Freddie Freeman has been nothing short of spectacular in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is among those currently scuffling a bit at the plate. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .250/.346/.364 over his last 12 games, which is a far cry from the production he put up during the first half of the regular season.
dodgerblue.com
Ryan Pepiot Frustrated By ‘Too Many Walks’ In Starts For Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had their five-game winning streak against the Milwaukee Brewers snapped with a 5-3 loss in 11 innings at American Family Field. Ryan Pepiot made his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and allowed a two-run homer to Willy Adames in the first inning before settling down.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospects Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone & Nick Nastrini Promoted
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of MLB’s deepest farm systems, which is highlighted by their stable of position players led by Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages and Michael Busch. However, the organization also has multiple quality pitching prospects, headlined by Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot, along with...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Tony Gonsolin Turns In Stellar Start, Craig Kimbrel Gets Redemption To Help Dodgers Defeat Brewers
Tony Gonsolin turned in another dominant performance and home runs by Austin Barnes and Max Muncy led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Craig Kimbrel got redemption as L.A. guaranteed themselves a winning record on their road trip and are in position to take the series at American Family Field.
Comments / 0