Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a rare loss Tuesday evening in stunning fashion, as closer Craig Kimbrel failed to seal the deal in the bottom of the 11th inning. Working on a two-run cushion, Kimbrel ended up surrendering a pair of runs on two hits while also allowing a walk in just a third of […] The post ‘It’s tremendously frustrating’: Craig Kimbrel opens up about internal conflict after blown save vs. Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
thecomeback.com

MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
ClutchPoints

Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension

While Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big mistake leading to his massive PED suspension, baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but blame the San Diego Padres as well. The MLB recently slapped Tatis with an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Apparently, a banned substance called Clostebol was found […] The post Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel ‘Battling’ Himself But Vows To Improve

Craig Kimbrel has dealt with a mixed bag of results in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and those recurring issues popped up during an appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th inning on Tuesday. After being brought in to protect a 4-3 lead, Kimbrel immediately surrendered...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson’s Opportunities Impacted By Joey Gallo Trade

Trayce Thompson has been an unexpected bright spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers since they acquired him from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations. In 40 games, Thompson has batted .289/.383/.538 with a 159 wRC+, nine doubles, one triple, five home runs and 20 RBI. The bulk of his initial opportunities came as an everyday player in left field while the Dodgers were dealing with multiple injuries.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Does Walker Buehler Need Tommy John Surgery?

Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday, Aug. 23, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are unaware of what procedure the right-hander will need at this moment. Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 due to a right flexor tendon...
FOX Sports

Marlins play the Padres leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (65-53, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (51-65, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7...
dodgerblue.com

Ryan Pepiot Frustrated By ‘Too Many Walks’ In Starts For Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their five-game winning streak against the Milwaukee Brewers snapped with a 5-3 loss in 11 innings at American Family Field. Ryan Pepiot made his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and allowed a two-run homer to Willy Adames in the first inning before settling down.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospects Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone & Nick Nastrini Promoted

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of MLB’s deepest farm systems, which is highlighted by their stable of position players led by Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas, Andy Pages and Michael Busch. However, the organization also has multiple quality pitching prospects, headlined by Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot, along with...
