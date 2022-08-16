ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Craft beer fest, cider fest, taco festival and more: What’s happening in Hampton Roads

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Our picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads:

Hop to it

Wasserhund Brewing is having a weeklong anniversary celebration starting Saturday at its Virginia Beach and Chesapeake locations. Events, entertainment and drink specials vary by days, times and locations. View the schedule on its Facebook page or call.

Saturday through August 27. Wasserhund Brewing Company, 1805 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, 757-351-1326; 510 Belaire Ave., Chesapeake, 757-698-4216. Visit tinyurl.com/Wasserhund

Craft beer fest

Calling all beer lovers: The Coastal Craft Beer Festival will be held on August 27. It features 60 beers from 30 breweries. Tickets include tastings and a commemorative beer glass.

1 to 6 p.m. August 27. Neptune’s Park, 31st St., Virginia Beach. Tickets start at $45. Visit tinyurl.com/neptunesbeerfest .

Brew for a cause

Attend the Brewtiful Day fundraising event on August 27. It benefits the mental health program at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Attendees can enjoy an evening of food, beer and live music.

4 to 7 p.m. August 27. Smartmouth Pilot House, 313 32nd St., Virginia Beach. 757-624-3939. Tickets $50. Visit tinyurl.com/brewtifulday .

Cider fest

Sip and chill at the Cider Festival on August 27. Sample ciders from across the state and enjoy a full pour from a favorite. Cheers!

Noon to 5 p.m. August 27. Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Company, 1805 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach. 757-904-3183. Tickets $40. Visit tinyurl.com/vabciderfest .

Other events to explore

Graze Charcuterie’s wine and charcuterie workshop. 4 p.m. Saturday. Vintner’s Cellar Winery of Yorktown, 1213 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown. 757-813-6553. Tickets $40. Visit tinyurl.com/winecharcuterie .

Virginia Beach Taco Festival. Noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Shack, 712 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-319-5146. Tickets start at $9.99 plus fees. Visit tinyurl.com/vabtacofest .

Open Field Market. 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday. Marketplace at Tech Center (green space),12080 Jefferson Ave., Newport News. holistictllc@gmail.com . Visit tinyurl.com/openfieldmarket .

End of Summer Bash. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. August 27. Historic Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road, Chesapeake. 757-421-2141. Visit tinyurl.com/greenbrierbash .

Drag Brunch Luau. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. August 27. Oozlefinch Beers and Blending, 81 Patch Road, Hampton. 757-224-7042. Tickets start at $28 plus fees. Visit tinyurl.com/brunchluau .

