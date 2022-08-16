ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ricardo ISD Middle School student not allowed in school for having long hair

By Reyna Rodriguez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPqFZ_0hJAx2Kz00

The mother of a 12-year-old middle school student is calling Ricardo Independent School District to make changes to their hair policy.

Sarah Scafuri's said her son was not allowed in school because the length of his hair violates school policy.

“They have these rules that are just outdated and unnecessary,” Scafuri said. "My son should be able to receive an education — we were really excited about him going back to school."

The first day of school came Thursday and the middle schooler is waiting to be back on campus. This family has gone through this ordeal before, starting in elementary.

"They really didn’t pursue the issue, with the elementary school it wasn’t until he progressed into fifth grade and started at the middle school that they began giving him a hard time,” said Scafuri.

Ricardo ISD hair policy states that boys 'sideburns' and the back of the hair may not extend beyond the fleshy part of the earlobe.'

“There’s been too many people around me that just said ‘well, why don’t you just comply, is it really worth fighting for?’ Yes, it is worth fighting for, that’s my son’s hair,” Scafuri said.

On Monday, she filed a complaint with the school district.

Scafuri was told by the district's office that Superindentent Gina Garza would review her complaint and reach out with a hearing date. She feels like she is running out of options.

“He has cried about this many times because he doesn’t understand why he’s being treated unfairly; he hasn’t been able to return to school with all of his friends that he has at that school now and he’ll be forced to go to a different school or home-schooled at this point because those are our only options," said Scafuri.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the district’s office, but has not heard back on this case.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Schooled#An Education#The Elementary School#Ricardo Isd Middle School
Slate

Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Slate

What’s the Best Way to Support My Child’s Teacher?

My twins are starting Kindergarten soon. As a parent new to “big kid school,” I am wondering: how do I forge good relationships with their elementary school teachers? What qualities, questions, practices do teachers appreciate from a parent? In other words, what do teachers want from a parent?
EDUCATION
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy