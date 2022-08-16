Read full article on original website
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
New South Jersey Brewery Location Calls A Firehouse Home
We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!. Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
thesandpaper.net
Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park
Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
Monmouth County, NJ favorites announce two new ice cream beers
Friday, Aug. 19 is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day, and if there’s one establishment I would trust to know how to celebrate it, it’s Jersey Freeze. Maybe I’m biased because I was born and raised in Freehold, NJ, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather go for some soft serve ice cream on a warm summer evening.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Toms River’s AMC Movie Theater To Close Its Doors
TOMS RIVER – Theater goers had the choice of seeing Back to the Future III, Glory, Pretty Woman, Driving Miss Daisy, House Party, Hunt For Red October, Fire Birds, Cadillac Man and Bird on A Wire when the Loews Seacourt 10 opened to the public in 1990. You could...
Jersey Proud: Candles lit across Little Silver to honor girl who died in 2017
The Little Silver community lit candles at their doorsteps this week to honor a young girl who died five years ago.
Brigantine Celebrates Beach Patrol Chief’s 40th Year on Job
1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983. 2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H. 3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire" 4- Michael Jackson's...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods at this New Jersey park
If you travel to Monmouth County, New Jersey, you'll find a little magic hidden in the woods.
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Amazon Fresh Food Store Coming Soon To Monmouth County, New Jersey
There were rumors about it happening, then it got confirmed and now it is just taking a really long time. I'm talking about a brand new Amazon Fresh coming to Eatontown, New Jersey. ICYMI, a much anticipated Amazon Fresh will take over the old Toys R Us on Rt. 35...
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
Ocean County, NJ is Excited to Bring Back an Iconic Toy Store
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Geoffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
