Moishe Mana added to his land holdings with the purchase of a West Little River property that was once home to Ted Vernon’s “South Beach Classics” TV show. A Mana-led company paid about $10.5 million for the assemblage at 8301 Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami, near Liberty City and west of I-95. Property records show Frank Soar sold part of the land for $4 million, while Vernon’s TAM Investment Properties LLC sold the rest for about $6.5 million.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO