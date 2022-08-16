Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
Related
therealdeal.com
South Beach parking lot ripe for development sells for $20M
Sometimes, a long-term real estate hold is well worth the payoff. The property owners of Story Nightclub in South Beach sold an adjacent parking lot for $20 million — more than $19 million above their purchase price 36 years ago. In 1986, an entity managed by Lawrence, Patricia and...
therealdeal.com
Moishe Mana buys “South Beach Classics” property
Moishe Mana added to his land holdings with the purchase of a West Little River property that was once home to Ted Vernon’s “South Beach Classics” TV show. A Mana-led company paid about $10.5 million for the assemblage at 8301 Northwest Seventh Avenue in Miami, near Liberty City and west of I-95. Property records show Frank Soar sold part of the land for $4 million, while Vernon’s TAM Investment Properties LLC sold the rest for about $6.5 million.
therealdeal.com
Trinsic nabs $99M loan to build North Miami Beach rentals
Trinsic Residential Group scored a $99 million loan to build an apartment complex in North Miami Beach, making the developer the latest to bet on the city’s multifamily market. The project will have 373 units and an eight-story garage on roughly 4 acres at 16955-17071 West Dixie Highway, according...
therealdeal.com
Edition in Miami Beach tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Condo sale prices in Miami-Dade continue to hold steady. In the second week of August, sale prices ranged from $1.8 million to $7.2 million, compared to $1.7 million to $12.5 million the previous week. Dollar volume fell slightly, to $100 million last week, from $111 million the prior week. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Florida Showcase speaker spotlight: Black Lion’s Robert Rivani
Black Lion Investment Group has roared its way into South Florida’s real estate scene, snatching up retail properties and hospitality assets across Miami. Now, the industry will have the chance to hear from its principal. Robert Rivani, the high-flying commercial real estate investor and founder of Los Angeles-based Black...
therealdeal.com
Inside IMC’s Johnson & Wales campus redevelopment plan
A year after purchasing a portion of the closed Johnson & Wales University campus in North Miami, Yoram Izhak’s IMC Equity Group plans to develop over 500 apartments on the property, The Real Deal has learned. IMC Equity wants to build a 10-story to 12-story rental building with up...
therealdeal.com
Rent control’s on November ballot in Orlando. Is Miami next?
As Florida experiences unprecedented apartment rent hikes amid a pandemic migration to the Sun Belt, Orlando is taking a step toward trying to curb the increases. The Board of Commissioners for Orange County, which includes Orlando, moved last week to put a rent-control measure on the November ballot that would cap increases tied to the adjustment in the area’s Consumer Price Index, The Wall Street Journal reported.
therealdeal.com
American Landmark JV sells Hollywood apartments for $70M
A joint venture led by American Landmark Apartments sold a Broward County multifamily complex to a New York-led partnership for $69.5 million. Park Row Equity Partners and Phoenix Realty Group, both based in Manhattan, along with two separate entities based in New Hyde, New York, acquired the Park Colony Apartments at 812 South Park Road in Hollywood, records show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Two Roads hires Plaza Construction’s Brad Meltzer
Two Roads Development hired Brad Meltzer as partner and president, a move that is geared to give the South Florida real estate firm an advantage in a challenging construction environment. Meltzer, who spent most of his career with Plaza Construction until earlier this year, will focus on design, development and...
therealdeal.com
Glaser, partners buy non-waterfront La Gorce teardown for $8M
Developer Todd Glaser and his partners dropped $8.3 million for a non-waterfront teardown on Miami Beach’s La Gorce Island that was once owned by former-Sony Music boss Tommy Mottola. Glaser confirmed he bought the house at 31 La Gorce Circle with partners Jonathan Fryd and Scott Robins, with plans...
therealdeal.com
Christian Slater sells Coconut Grove home after three-way bidding war
Christian Slater sold his Coconut Grove home for 10 percent above its asking price following a bidding war, The Real Deal has learned. The 80’s heartthrob and “Heathers” actor sold the 3,293-square-foot home at 3618 Saint Gaudens Road to Mafer CG LLC for $4.3 million, Compass broker Liz Hogan confirmed.
Comments / 0