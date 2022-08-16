The Village of Colonie Mayor’s Cup 5 K (w/photo gallery)

COLONIE — Runners jogged through Cook Park and the surrounding neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13, to celebrate the village’s 100th birthday + 1.

The Mayor’s Cup 5K and Fun Run was part of the year-long Village of Colonie’s centennial celebration. The events were postponed last year because of COVID so the village pushed them up a year and are celebrating 100+1.

The fastest time of the day came from the shoes of 44-year-old Joseph Altobello, of Troy, with a time of 19:52. Jason Pensabene, 46, of Latham, places second with a time of 22:03 and Tom Shattuck, 55, of Rotterdam, placed third with a time of 22:31.

The women’s division was much closer with Rebecca McDonald, a 33-year-old from Guilderland, edging out Danielle Selby, by a tenth of a second – 25:32 to 25:33, respectively. Beth Whipple, a 56-year-old from New Hampshire, placed third with a time of 26:27.

Other finishers, according to timing by the Albany Running Exchange are:

• Brendan Splonskowski, 15, Colonie — 23:38

• Hussnain Hussain, 33, Colonie — 24:51

• John Signor, 57, Colonie — 24:59

• Richard Lounello, 57, Albany — 26:16

• Jessica McCarey, 26, Schenectady — 26:41

• Katie Dale, 34, Eglin Afb, FL — 27:03

• Todd Lasher, 59, Albany — 27:34

• Amanda Samuels, 26, Albany — 29:44

• Justin Rappold, 27, Albany — 29:45

• Lee Hilt, 65, Albany — 30:27

• Dulce Colonno, 38, Albany — 30:48

• Brian Curran, 46, Albany — 31:03

•Christopher Mabon, 53, Nashua, NH — 31:17

• Tracy Cornell, 37, Albany — 31:39

• Kelly Lazzarp, 54, Colonie — 32:29

• Nathaniel Gibson, 55, Albany — 33:19

• Joshua Pooran, 17, Colonie — 34:08

• Greg Rickes, 72, Watervliet — 36:23

• Betsy Delgiacco, 52, Stillwater — 38:35

• Kevin Baker, 53, Glenmont — 38:42

• Donna Davidson, 67, Albany — 40:26

• Paul Forbes, 71, Colonie — 44:14

• Amy Weinstock, 43, Albany — 48:03

• Mary Lamay, 68, Colonie — 48:50

• Hiedi Ruth, 53, Albany — 50:51

• Anne Hilt, 64, Albany — 50:52

• Alison Curran, 49, Albany — 53:08

• Jim Shellenburger, 79, Albany — 1:00:21

• Joanne Huba, 70, Albany — 1:00:22

Ten-year-old Natalie Fowles, of Guilderland, took home the first place trophy in the 1-meter Fun Run with a time of 8:48. Tommy Person, 8, of Guilderland placed second with a time of 8:49 and Grant Kaiser, 6, of Niskayuna, placed third with a time of 9:02.

Other results according to ARE are:

• Eli Parkis, 7, Albany — 9:29

• Stella Calderwood, 10, Albany — 9:30

• David Kaiser, 7, Niskayuna — 9:31

• Harper Newhouse, 6, Albany — 9:33

• Joseph Flanders, 6, Schenectady — 9:34

• Astonish Oliver, 7, Albany — 9:58

• John Travis Jr., 6, Albany — 10:34

• Claire Selby, 6, Albany — 11:16

• Mitchell Bernstein, 9, Clifton Park — 12:48

• Omar Qazi, 5, Schenectady — 13:10

• Aubree Newhouse, 9, Albany — 13:11

• Winter W, 2, Albany — 13:14

• Sara Hussain, 8, Colonie — 14:00

• Michael Flanders, 3, Schenectady — 14:31

The 3.3-square-mile village’s Centennial Celebration (plus 1) kicked off in May with an open house at the village complex off Central Avenue and continued in July with a birthday picnic at Cook Park.

It will pick up again on Saturday, Sept. 17 with a parade that will kick off at 1 p.m. at Jupiter Lane and march down Central Avnene to Lincoln Avenue and into Cook Park. It will feature dignitaries, fire departments, floats and marching bands.

The 100+1 celebration will culminate on Saturday, Oct. 8 with a diner reception at the Italian American Community Center on Washington Avenue Extension. It will begin at 6 p.m. and reservations are required. It will feature a Roaring 20s theme in recognition of when the village was officially founded.