Week 0 games start tonight with Springville at Etowah
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — It’s about that time. Week 0 — the first week of high school football in the state of Alabama — begins tonight as the Springville Tigers head over to neighboring Etowah County to play the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. in Attalla. Second-year head coach Jon Clements will […]
‘I don’t think we’ll be scared of anybody’: Spain Park football coach Tim Vakakes looks to put the Jaguars back in contention within 7A
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The past four years have been rough for the Spain Park football team. The Jaguars haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year. But with a new face at head coach, the Jags look to change their fortunes. Tim Vakakes, spent his first nine years as a head football coach […]
‘I’m not scared’: A.J. Gates packs a punch in compact size
A.J. Gates has never been one to shy away from a challenge. The running back received the brunt of opposing defenses in a run-heavy offense at Mountain Brook (Ala.) before eschewing multiple local offers to walk on at Alabama and into a loaded backfield. Despite being a member of one...
Former Bama Softball Star Named Sportswoman of the Year Finalist
Former Alabama softball player, Haylie McCleney, was recently named a finalist for the Sportswoman of the year by the Women’s Sports Foundation. McCleney is one of twenty finalists on the list and one of ten that made the list in the team sport category. According to the website, The...
Trussville players help lead Post 911 to successful JV baseball season
By Patricia. A. Douglas, Special to The Tribune HOOVER — From almost not having a team and an opening game rainout to winning a state championship, the 2022 season will be one to remember for the Ryan Winslow Post 911 JV baseball team. For those efforts, the team was recognized during the 7 p.m. game […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is going to feel a little different for a number of high schools this fall. A handful of schools got new turfs for their football fields, and in some cases for the first time!. Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa County High School, Northside and Sipsey Valley High...
anglerschannel.com
Elite Angler Wendlandt Out Remainder Of Season With Eye Injury
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Clark Wendlandt has taken a medical hardship exemption and will forgo the remainder of the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season after suffering retinal hemorrhaging in his left eye on Friday morning. The Austin, Texas, native made the drive to South...
wbrc.com
Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
wbrc.com
Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
wvtm13.com
Driving Mr. Dylan: Blind man in Moody and his cherished convertible
MOODY, Ala. — Ever since turning 16 years old nearly seven years ago, Dylan Sebastian spends a lot of time in the garage at his family's home in Moody, Alabama, buffing and shining his pride and joy — a cherry red 2011 Ford Mustang GT convertible. It's a beautiful car and one Dylan, born blind and with cerebral palsy, will never see. But Dylan has proven to the world that a blind person can not only own a car but enjoy it on the streets. Thanks to Dylan's parents doing it his way. WVTM 13's Rick Karle has the full story in the video above.
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
birminghammommy.com
Jurassic Quest is Roaring Into Birmingham
The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Birmingham-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for a limited run Aug 19-21. Jurassic Quest opens...
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022
Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
wbrc.com
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
