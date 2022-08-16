MOODY, Ala. — Ever since turning 16 years old nearly seven years ago, Dylan Sebastian spends a lot of time in the garage at his family's home in Moody, Alabama, buffing and shining his pride and joy — a cherry red 2011 Ford Mustang GT convertible. It's a beautiful car and one Dylan, born blind and with cerebral palsy, will never see. But Dylan has proven to the world that a blind person can not only own a car but enjoy it on the streets. Thanks to Dylan's parents doing it his way. WVTM 13's Rick Karle has the full story in the video above.

