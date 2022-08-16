ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leeds, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Leeds, AL
Education
Leeds, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
anglerschannel.com

Elite Angler Wendlandt Out Remainder Of Season With Eye Injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Clark Wendlandt has taken a medical hardship exemption and will forgo the remainder of the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season after suffering retinal hemorrhaging in his left eye on Friday morning. The Austin, Texas, native made the drive to South...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Mathews
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Taco Bell testing new Crispy Melt Taco in Birmingham, surrounding areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Taco Bell announced today that it will be testing the Crispy Melt Taco made with plant-based protein in Birmingham, Ala for a limited time. The Crispy Melt Taco is made with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla, layers of a melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, and warm nacho cheese sauce. The taco features your choice of protein, including a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein – a soy and pea protein proprietary blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. If preferred, customers can opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. The taco is then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#What Where#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Green Wave Of
wvtm13.com

Driving Mr. Dylan: Blind man in Moody and his cherished convertible

MOODY, Ala. — Ever since turning 16 years old nearly seven years ago, Dylan Sebastian spends a lot of time in the garage at his family's home in Moody, Alabama, buffing and shining his pride and joy — a cherry red 2011 Ford Mustang GT convertible. It's a beautiful car and one Dylan, born blind and with cerebral palsy, will never see. But Dylan has proven to the world that a blind person can not only own a car but enjoy it on the streets. Thanks to Dylan's parents doing it his way. WVTM 13's Rick Karle has the full story in the video above.
MOODY, AL
WAFF

Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
CULLMAN, AL
birminghammommy.com

Jurassic Quest is Roaring Into Birmingham

The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Birmingham-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for a limited run Aug 19-21. Jurassic Quest opens...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what

The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022

Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy