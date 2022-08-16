ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbWO5_0hJAvLWT00
Fayetteville Trustee Dennis Duggleby receives an ovation from his fellow board members. (Jason Klaiber)

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter.

Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive down to Raleigh to join his wife, Kristen, who will be furthering her career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The job opportunity arose after her decade-plus of involvement with the philanthropy and college of law alumni engagement programs at Syracuse University.

“Life just sort of happened,” said Duggleby, who will keep his current remote role as a national account manager in the food industry. “We feel like we’re moving forward with our lives, so it’s a positive experience, but we both will miss it here a lot because we loved it.”

Though he said he’ll cherish the memories of raising his kids on Lincoln Avenue, playing catch in the nearby park and loading up passengers for horse-drawn wagon rides amidst the annual Fayetteville tree lighting, he said he’s eager to settle down in the warmer climate, referring to Raleigh as an “up-and-coming, booming” area that people are heading to in droves.

Still, the move is not expected to be too jarring, as he said the capital city’s inner and surrounding topography connects urban and rural areas in a similar way to Syracuse with doable trips to the mountains and the beach.

In addition, Duggleby’s relocation brings him closer in proximity to his son and daughter—attendees of NC State and Washington and Lee University respectively.

As he packs and stacks boxes in preparation, the lifelong upstate New York resident acknowledges that it will be “emotional” and “surreal” to not as often see close friends, the villagers he came to know and the family members on his side who live on the shores of Oneida Lake, but he said he intends to come back for the holidays and random visits.

Around the time he and Kristen moved to Fayetteville from Manlius in 2000, he started actively volunteering as a local basketball and Little League coach. A few years later, he earned a position on the village’s zoning board of appeals.

In March of 2012, Duggleby was elected to the board of trustees, which he will be leaving midway through his third term.

“It’s been a great run,” he said. “It’ll be fun to look from afar and see where things go.”

Speaking on his chemistry with trustees past and present, he said he and his colleagues on the board have disagreed completely at times and engaged in difficult conversations while still being able to laugh together and enjoy one another’s company.

“At the end of the day, we’re all trying to do the same thing,” Duggleby said. “That’s to make decisions that improve the lives of the citizens here.”

He said the board’s newcomer Mark Matt has shown his dedication, enthusiasm and willingness to learn and that longer-serving trustees Dan Kinsella and Michael Small have consistently imparted guidance and background knowledge.

He also commends Mayor Mark Olson for his “tireless and truly inspiring effort” on behalf of the entire village, clerks Lorie Corsette and Karen Shepardson for their “incredible competence” and “great attitudes,” and Fire Chief Paul Hildreth and Department of Public Works Superintendent Pat Massett for their service and the volume of work they complete.

“The people we have in leadership roles are outstanding, and that trickles down to everyone working for them,” Duggleby said. “To work with people like that is a gift.”

Duggleby said that as a trustee he helped push for renovations to the senior center and DPW building on top of leading the charge to build the dog park and trails at Duguid Park. However, he said it was never a one-person show, preferring to think of himself as a “cog in the wheel” to get things done and represent every single neighborhood in Fayetteville.

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleypress.com

Mount Alumna Named Mrs. New York American

NEWBURGH – Mount Saint Mary College alumna Kate Boydston, a committed volunteer, wife, and mother, will travel to Las Vegas to represent New York state in the Mrs. American pageant on August 19th. Boydston won the title of Mrs. New York American 2022 on July 17 in Syracuse, N.Y....
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
State
North Carolina State
Fayetteville, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Washington State
City
Fayetteville, NY
Big Frog 104

29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
FRANKFORT, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property

The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
SKANEATELES, NY
multihousingnews.com

Upstate New York Self Storage Portfolio Sells

Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale of the two properties. Store Your Stuff, a two-property, 83,550-square-foot self storage portfolio located in Clay and Baldwinsville, N.Y., has changed hands. Yardi Matrix data shows the owner was a private individual. The assets were acquired for $2.5 million, and the buyer was a private entity linked to A-Verdi Storage Containers, according to Onondaga County records.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Labor Day#Raleigh#Syracuse University
Eagle Newspapers

Ronald D. West

Ronald D. West of Scipio Center, N.Y., passed to the other side Aug. 16, 2022. He was a loving brother, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Constance, a daughter Denise (Jeff) Ellis, daughter-in-law Jean West, son-in-law...
SCIPIO CENTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
tompkinsweekly.com

Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship

A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
LANSING, NY
iheartoswego.com

Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
SCRIBA, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Kelsey May hired by the City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Kelsey May to director of digital services. In this role, May leads all efforts to implement new and modernize existing digital systems in city government. She is also responsible for leveraging technology that will support improvements to constituent services, and city operations and administration.
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Scoops of Lansing owner: five seasons of ice cream

After a hotly contested baseball or soccer game at Lansing High School, the crowd can be seen piling into a parking lot 2 miles up the road on Route 34B at Scoops of Lansing to cool off with some ice cream. When the school year ends in June, the parking...
LANSING, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
ithaca.com

Residents To Cast Three Votes In One Day On August 23

August 23 is set to be a busy and potentially confusing political day in the Ithaca area as residents will be tasked with voting in three different elections for candidates that many residents know little about. As a result of the Special Master redrawing New York State congressional maps, there...
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy