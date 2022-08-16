President Trump ran and won because he is NOT a politician. The "baggage" some speak of is directly from the liberal Democratic party starting with the Russia hoax. Add the weaponized FBI, DOJ, CIA, and members of the Democratic Party with PELOSI described wrap-up smear campaign. Then toss in the FBI raid on MAL. Exactly what is the left afraid of? They said President Trump would cause WWIII? What he did was cause peace through strength. America was well respected. Trump sat on a tarmac waiting for our fallen to return @ 2 am. All Biden did was check his watch waiting for the 13 killed in Afghanistan. The American people will choose who becomes a President and if President Trump runs again, he will be the 47th President of the United States.
Trump / DeSantis for one term, then DeSantis for two terms. DeSantis could learn a lot more from VP experience. GOP would have it locked up for 12 years. Trump consult in background, like Obama is doing now.
We love both !!! The President we now how is the worst!! I’ll vote Trump and if DeSantis runs well one of them will get my vote ! Big choice but the best for America
