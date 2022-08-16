ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Diane Deatherage
2d ago

President Trump ran and won because he is NOT a politician. The "baggage" some speak of is directly from the liberal Democratic party starting with the Russia hoax. Add the weaponized FBI, DOJ, CIA, and members of the Democratic Party with PELOSI described wrap-up smear campaign. Then toss in the FBI raid on MAL. Exactly what is the left afraid of? They said President Trump would cause WWIII? What he did was cause peace through strength. America was well respected. Trump sat on a tarmac waiting for our fallen to return @ 2 am. All Biden did was check his watch waiting for the 13 killed in Afghanistan. The American people will choose who becomes a President and if President Trump runs again, he will be the 47th President of the United States.

Kim Hardesty
1d ago

Trump / DeSantis for one term, then DeSantis for two terms. DeSantis could learn a lot more from VP experience. GOP would have it locked up for 12 years. Trump consult in background, like Obama is doing now.

Elizabeth Broccio
2d ago

We love both !!! The President we now how is the worst!! I’ll vote Trump and if DeSantis runs well one of them will get my vote ! Big choice but the best for America

The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
