Kanye West popped up on — where else? — Fox News to clear up some ostensible confusion about how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap collection. The various items, the rapper/designer insisted, aren’t being sold out of large trash bags (even though that’s exactly what it looks like). They’re being sold out of large construction bags. According to reporter Eric Shawn, West rebuffed allegations that by selling his clothes out of the large bags, he was going full Mugato/“Derelicte” in Zoolander and mocking unhoused people. Instead, according to Shawn, Ye’s aim was to make clothing that was more egalitarian and...

APPAREL ・ 13 HOURS AGO