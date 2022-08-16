ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Pay Tuition for Daughter After Covering Funds for Stepson

It's no secret that affording higher education in the United States is a big topic of interest among politicians and the public. In most cases, higher education is so inaccessible that many are not able to access it without going into crippling debt. The current US student loan debt sits at $1.75 trillion nationwide, with over 48 million borrowers.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
942M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy