ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzlHB_0hJAv88H00

Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has moved to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old joined Albion from Ajax last summer and made his debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom.

He spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Belgian side Oostende and was called up to the Holland squad in June following an injury to Tim Krul.

Seagulls goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts told the club website “This is a great opportunity for Kjell to continue his development and play regularly.

“He was called up to the Dutch senior squad this summer and this means he has the chance of regular game time ahead of this year’s World Cup.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today

Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kjell Scherpen
Person
Tim Krul
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial - live: Defendant found with ‘blood around mouth’ on night of arrest

The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs resumed for its fifth day on Friday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester. You can follow what happened below.Mr Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.On Thursday, Ms Greville was forced to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so to “take back control”.She described the adverse impact her relationship with the retired football...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch

Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goalkeeping#Vitesse Arnhem#Dutch#Albion#Ajax#Belgian
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Hull City: Jay Rodriguez earns point for Clarets

Vincent Kompany is still seeking his first home win as Burnley manager after dogged Hull eked out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. The Tigers would have gone top of the Sky Bet Championship with a win and seemed to be on course when Ozan Tufan gave them a first-half lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United are closing in on the big-money signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, the PA news agency understands.Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and a deal worth an initial 60million euros (£50.7m) is close for the Brazil international.The fee for Casemiro could rise to 70m euros (£59.2m) if clauses are met, with a four-year deal plus the option of a further season on the table.Talk of a medical on Friday appears premature, which means he would not be registered in time for Monday’s clash with rivals Liverpool.United sit bottom of the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham United 3-1 Viborg: Gianluca Scamacca scores first Hammers goal

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first West Ham goal as they beat Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg at London Stadium. The Italy forward, a £30.5m signing from Sassuolo, was handed his first start and took just 24 minutes to make an impact when he headed in following neat play on the left from fellow new arrival Maxwel Cornet.
UEFA
BBC

Jamilu Collins: Cardiff City await extent of Nigeria defender's knee injury

Cardiff City are waiting to discover the extent of defender Jamilu Collins' knee injury. The 28-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury during the Bluebirds' goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday. Collins has impressed at left-back for Cardiff this season having joined from German side SC Paderborn in the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is West Ham vs Viborg on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League play-off

Places in the Uefa Europa Conference League group stage are up for grabs and West Ham United will be trying to ensure they take one.They face Danish side Viborg in the play-off, with the first leg in east London on Thursday night and the Hammers searching for their first competitive goal of the new campaign.Two defeats in two Premier League games have made for a less-than-ideal start for David Moyes’ men, who are beset by injuries and other absences - especially in defensive positions - but have also been lacking in attack.Fans will hope new front man Gianluca Scamacca...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ex-footballers to cycle around clubs ‘to show red card to human trafficking’

Former footballers are set to don their lycra for a cycling challenge around football clubs to show a “red card” to human trafficking.Dave Hodgson, Steve Vickers and Neil Maddison are to ride to five clubs in the North East – Newcastle United, Sunderland, Hartlepool United, Middlesbrough and Darlington – on August 19, the United Nations’ World Humanitarian Day.They will be joined by a group of 20 cyclists, including Gordon Miller, who organised the event to fundraise for his community interest company Ride For Freedom’s “freewheel programme”, which empowers survivors of modern slavery to cycle to support their physical and mental...
WORLD
BBC

European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot

Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday. Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy