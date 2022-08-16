ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Internet#Annie E Casey Foundation
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Lefty Graves

Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
942M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy