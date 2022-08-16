Read full article on original website
Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days
The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
Husband Dragged For Going To Sleep After Learning of Partner's Accident
"I'm honestly shocked at your husband's lack of concern," said one commenter on the viral post.
Teen Daughter Backed for Calling Parent's Work Switchboard To Ask for Money
A mother has been accused of seriously overacting after her daughter called her at work, even though there were no issues with the employer.
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
Chilling final message dad sent before ‘shooting himself’ with 12-year-old daughter found dead on dirt road
A FATHER reportedly sent a chilling message before his 12-year-old daughter was found dead on Thursday. Stacia Leigh Collins was discovered on a dirt road in Kentucky hours after her father, Stacy, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said. The schoolgirl's mom said the dad sent a chilling...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Mom's Salty Comeback to Stranger Who Told Her Toddler To 'Be Quiet' Slammed
"She isn't the first person to have a baby asleep on public transport," the mom fumed.
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
Family finds several bodies stuffed in cases at unit they won in Storage Wars-style auction sparking serial killer fears
A FAMILY made a horrifying discovery after finding several bodies stuffed in suitcases they won in a Storage Wars-style auction. The New Zealand residents won the grim contents of an abandoned storage unit in an auction last week. Buyers are not allowed to sift through the contents before bidding on...
Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.
Dear Penny: Should My Gravely Ill Brother-in-Law Pay for Ruining Our Home?
Fifteen years ago we paid $17,000 to renovate my husband's homestead that his mom left him. His brother had recently divorced and was on Social Security only. He's 78 now. We only asked that he not smoke inside and keep it clean, and we didn't charge rent. In the beginning,...
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Boy's five year cough was a mystery for doctors until they make gross discovery
An eight-year-old boy is set to undergo surgery after doctors finally discovered the shocking reason for his cough after five years. Marley, from Adelaide, first began suffering with respiratory symptoms as a toddler and was initially diagnosed with asthma, but his mum, Skye Enjakovic, wasn’t convinced. She continued to...
Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing
Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
Internet Slams Boss Who Called Police on Employee After She Left Work Early
In her post, the worker said she was sent home by the assistant manager because she had a "high fever." Her general manager, however, wasn't happy about this.
