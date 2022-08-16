ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription later this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration said the new regulation cuts red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don't require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty evaluations. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores.

The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. The FDA estimates that nearly 30 million adults could potentially benefit from hearing aid use, but only about one-fifth of people with hearing problems use the devices currently. The FDA first proposed the rule last October. The new rule will take effect in mid-October.

Biden administration officials highlighted the potential cost savings.

“Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra , said in a statement.

The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get.

Cost is a big obstacle now. Between the device itself and fitting services, Americans can pay more than $5,000 to get a hearing aid. Insurance coverage is very limited, and Medicare doesn’t pay for hearing aids, only diagnostic tests.

The new over-the-counter status won't apply to devices for more severe hearing loss, which will remain prescription only.

Consumer electronic companies for years have produced lower-cost “personal sound amplification” devices, but U.S. regulations bar them from being marketed as hearing aids and they do not undergo FDA review. The new rule makes explicit that those devices are not alternatives to FDA-vetted hearing aids. Companies that market them inappropriately could face penalties, such as fines or product seizures.

The FDA said it changed several parts of its initial proposal in response to public comments, including clarifying how the federal rule will impact state regulations on hearing aids.

Once the federal rule takes effect, traditional manufacturers are expected to begin selling cheaper, direct-to-consumer models. Eventually, advocates predict the hearing aid market will resemble eye care, where consumers can choose between drugstore reading glasses or prescription bifocals.

Tuesday’s announcement follows prodding from medical committees and Congress , which in 2017 instructed the agency to lay out a plan for over-the-counter hearing devices.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Popular Science

Many hearing aids will now be easier (and cheaper) to buy in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a final rule today that clears the way for adult hearing aids to be available over-the-counter (OTC), or without a prescription. The rule is also expected to lower the cost of hearings aids, while not compromising on quality and safety standards. About 30 million American adults could benefit from using hearing aids, with men twice as likely to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69.
Axios

Who wins — or loses — with over-the-counter hearing aids

People with hearing loss could soon buy hearing aids without needing to have an exam, prescription or special fitting first. Driving the news: In a move years in the making, the FDA on Tuesday issued a final rule allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids to adults with mild or moderate hearing loss. Kids and those with serious hearing loss will still need a prescription.
Reuters

U.S. approves sale of over-the-counter hearing aids

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.
Healthline

The Cost of Hearing Aids: What You Need to Know

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. have some degree of hearing loss, reports the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). Many would benefit from hearing...
moneytalksnews.com

No Prescription Necessary: Hearing Aids Soon Will Be OTC

Listen up! Hearing aids will become more accessible, and possibly more affordable, this fall. A newly finalized federal regulation “establishes a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, enabling consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.
Daily Mail

New jab could give hope to thousands at risk of sight loss: Health watchdog approves the use of new drug which only needs to be injected once every four months rather than four weeks

Every six weeks, former company secretary Margaret Mason feels a sense of dread as she prepares to go to hospital for an injection into her eyeball. She finds the experience not only nerve-racking but painful — yet it is something she must do to preserve her failing sight. ‘I...
The Independent

People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for five days, study suggests

People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for an average of five days, a new study estimates.Only one in five people in the study were infectious before symptoms started, it was suggested.According to the research, two-thirds of cases were still infectious five days after symptoms began, with a quarter still infectious at seven days.Our evidence can be used to inform infection control policies and self-isolation guidance to help reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2Professor Ajit Lalvani, Imperial College LondonThe study, led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, is the first to reveal how...
Engadget

FDA greenlights over-the-counter hearing aids

Over-the-counter hearing aid sales should soon become a practical reality in the US. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a final rule allowing the sales of hearing aids for mild-to-moderate impairment without requirements for exams, prescriptions or audiologist fittings. The measure is expected to take effect in mid-October, when you should see aids reach physical retail stores.
AFP

US makes hearing aids over-the-counter to curb costs

Over-the-counter hearing aids will for the first time be available to tens of millions of Americans, officials said Tuesday, in an effort to cut prices from $5,000 a pair. At present, hearing aids cost in the region of $5,000 per pair in the United States.
The Independent

Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September

The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
TechCrunch

FDA decision to allow over-the-counter hearing loss technology will be a catalyst for innovation

On Monday, the FDA announced that hearing aids and other hearing technology can now be sold over the counter. This ends a system that mandated a prescription, which resulted in high costs due to low competition — not to mention being a time-consuming and hard-to-navigate endeavor for patients. Founders and insiders in the audiology field think this decision will be a catalyst to bring better products and care to those with hearing loss.
money.com

Hearing Aids Will Soon Be Much Cheaper and Easier to Get

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Within weeks, you'll be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription — and possibly save...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

