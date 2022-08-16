The sole survivor of a lightning strike that killed three people near the White House earlier this month is speaking publicly for the first time about what happened. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, told Good Morning America that on Aug. 4, she had been canvassing outside the White House for a nonprofit organization called Threshold Giving when it started to rain. She took shelter under a tree in Lafayette Square with three other people.

