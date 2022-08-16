Read full article on original website
'I don't know why I survived': 'Miracle' woman, 28, says she feels guilty about surviving lightning strike that killed three others while they sheltered from the rain underneath a tree near the White House
A woman, who was the sole survivor of a freak lightning strike that killed three people near the White House on August 4, has admitted she is suffering from survivor’s guilt. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, is the only survivor of the deadly weather event that saw six bolts of lightning...
'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'
A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
After lightning strike near White House kills 2, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Two people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and two more were critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
Woman Says Being the Sole Survivor of Deadly Lightning Strike Near White House Doesn't 'Feel Good'
The sole survivor of a lightning strike that killed three people near the White House earlier this month is speaking publicly for the first time about what happened. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, told Good Morning America that on Aug. 4, she had been canvassing outside the White House for a nonprofit organization called Threshold Giving when it started to rain. She took shelter under a tree in Lafayette Square with three other people.
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ivana Trump's Final Resting Place Raises Eyebrows After Photos Show Location at New Jersey Golf Course
Ivana Trump's resting place has drawn scrutiny after photos of her gravesite have emerged online. Ex-husband Donald Trump and his children aid the late businesswoman to rest at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 20. She passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.
President's granddaughter announces White House wedding ceremony set for South Lawn
The eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden has announced she will be married in a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn later this year.
Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents
Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
British divers find missing World War One wreck of US Navy destroyer: Remains of USS Jacob Jones is discovered 40 miles off coast of Isles of Scilly after it was sunk by enemy fire in 1917
British divers have found a US shipwreck from the First World War that has been missing deep in the ocean since it was sunk in 1917. A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on Thursday 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.
Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed
PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Man Battles Shark With Bare Hands on Beach in 'Crazy' Video
According to Emily Murray, a witness at the scene, the man was trying to release the shark after accidentally catching the shark while fishing.
Watch As A Grandma Sweet-Talks A Giant Bear At Her Cabin, Directs It To Politely Close Door
Nobody can calm you down like granny. Sometimes, maybe grandma is off her rocker and instead of calming the grandkids down, she moves out to the sticks in New Jersey (Highland Lakes) and becomes part of the bear family as she puts it. “I live in NJ and in a...
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in the Bay Area
The captain with top secret clearance vanished into thin air.
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
