Daily Mail

'I don't know why I survived': 'Miracle' woman, 28, says she feels guilty about surviving lightning strike that killed three others while they sheltered from the rain underneath a tree near the White House

A woman, who was the sole survivor of a freak lightning strike that killed three people near the White House on August 4, has admitted she is suffering from survivor’s guilt. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, is the only survivor of the deadly weather event that saw six bolts of lightning...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Daily Mail

'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'

A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Woman Says Being the Sole Survivor of Deadly Lightning Strike Near White House Doesn't 'Feel Good'

The sole survivor of a lightning strike that killed three people near the White House earlier this month is speaking publicly for the first time about what happened. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, told Good Morning America that on Aug. 4, she had been canvassing outside the White House for a nonprofit organization called Threshold Giving when it started to rain. She took shelter under a tree in Lafayette Square with three other people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
