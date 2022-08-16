ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hamden police make arrest in connection to February social lounge shooting

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
Hamden police make arrest in connection to February social lounge shooting Hartford Courant/TNS

A New Haven man was arrested in connection with a Hamden shooting at a bar in February, according to the Hamden Police Department.

On Feb. 17, police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Dixwell Social Lounge at 940 Dixwell Avenue around 1 a.m. Officers found a stolen handgun and ballistic evidence at the scene. A 34-year-old Hamden man was shot in the foot during the incident.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and New Haven Shooting Task Force conducted an “extensive investigation” into the shooting, police said.

Police arrested Montrell Brewer, 30, on July 26 at Meriden Superior Court on an outstanding warrant related to the shooting.

Brewer was charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a $250,000 bond, police said.

