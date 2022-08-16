ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantafi.com

Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them

Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous English Tudor with Exquisite Details on All Levels in Atlanta Listed at $2.775M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious and ideal home for entertaining or comfortable day-to-day living now available for sale. This home located at 4170 W Oaks Ct NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Peterson, The Debbie Leonard Group – Keller Williams Realty Peachtree Rd. (Phone: 404 419-3500) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Atlanta-Native, Leonte Benton, Named New President of T. Dallas Smith & Company, One of the Largest Black-Owned CRE Firms in the U.S.

T. Dallas Smith & Company (TDS&Co), the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate (CRE) firm in the country, officially announced today that Senior VP, Leonte Benton, who as an intern of the founder, T. Dallas Smith, was the inspiration for the company being formed 15 years ago, will now step into the role of president managing oversight of the firm’s brokerage operations.
ATLANTA, GA
styleblueprint.com

Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca

Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta

Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views

There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
WBTV

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
CHARLOTTE, NC
rolling out

Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight

The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station

Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe Reopens in Atlanta

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stars talk metro Atlanta-lensed 'Secret Headquarters'

The cast of "Secret Headquarters" joins in to talk filming in Atlanta and more. Paul Milliken takes you on a secret mission to talk with the cast of new Paramount+ action-comedy "Secret Headquarters," filmed right in the city of Atlanta. The cast talks the experience of filming in city and what to look forward to in the film.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
ATLANTA, GA

