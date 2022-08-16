Read full article on original website
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta HawksAdrian HolmanAtlanta, GA
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
Gorgeous English Tudor with Exquisite Details on All Levels in Atlanta Listed at $2.775M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious and ideal home for entertaining or comfortable day-to-day living now available for sale. This home located at 4170 W Oaks Ct NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,522 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Peterson, The Debbie Leonard Group – Keller Williams Realty Peachtree Rd. (Phone: 404 419-3500) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Atlanta-Native, Leonte Benton, Named New President of T. Dallas Smith & Company, One of the Largest Black-Owned CRE Firms in the U.S.
T. Dallas Smith & Company (TDS&Co), the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate (CRE) firm in the country, officially announced today that Senior VP, Leonte Benton, who as an intern of the founder, T. Dallas Smith, was the inspiration for the company being formed 15 years ago, will now step into the role of president managing oversight of the firm’s brokerage operations.
Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca
Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta
Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta...
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
Changes made to SW Atlanta walking path after residents’ mail service disrupted
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Efforts to make an Atlanta neighborhood safer are causing quite a stir with neighbors calling the project an “eyesore” and an inconvenience. In the 42 years Jean Avery has lived off Boulevard Granada in southwest Atlanta, few things have bothered her more than a recent road project outside her front door.
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
How much do movers cost in Atlanta?
*Based on 17,176 real quotes from businesses in Atlanta. Yelp calculates estimated costs by gathering and analyzing real quotes provided to consumers by businesses on Yelp. Actual costs may vary.
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
Atlanta black radio stations come together again for Black Radio United For The Vote
ATLANTA – After the success of the 2020 program, several of Atlanta’s Black Radio stations have teamed up once again with the common goals of voter education and mobilization in advance of the November 2022 election. In 2020, Atlanta made national news regarding voter suppression during the past...
Another Broken Egg Cafe Reopens in Atlanta
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
Stars talk metro Atlanta-lensed 'Secret Headquarters'
The cast of "Secret Headquarters" joins in to talk filming in Atlanta and more. Paul Milliken takes you on a secret mission to talk with the cast of new Paramount+ action-comedy "Secret Headquarters," filmed right in the city of Atlanta. The cast talks the experience of filming in city and what to look forward to in the film.
Atlanta to spend more than $6.3 million to settle a decade-long flood dispute
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will spend more than $6.3 million to settle a decade-long, sometimes bitter dispute with four property owners whose homes are delaying a flood control project in the Peoplestown neighborhood near Grant Park. Interviewed by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher during last fall’s...
MARTA offering $3,000 sign on bonus
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. A job fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
