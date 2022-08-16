‘Nope’ Is a Resounding Yes at U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “ Nope ,” directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.8 million ($2.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In second position, Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “ Bullet Train ” sped to £909,264 and now has £5.06 million after two weekends. In third place, in its third weekend, Warner Bros.’ “ DC League Of Super-Pets ” collected £831,799 for a total of £8.2 million.

In fourth, in its seventh weekend, Universal’s “ Minions: The Rise Of Gru ” took £755,042 and now has a total of £38.5 million. Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Thor: Love And Thunder,” which earned £535,839 in its sixth weekend for a total of £34.5 million.

The week’s other debut, Paramount’s “Forrest Gump” Bollywood remake “Laal Singh Chaddha,” starring Aamir Khan, released wide across 350 screens and bowed in seventh position with £411,189.

Paramount’s Tom Cruise film “Top Gun: Maverick” continued to chart and collected £404,874 in its 12th weekend for a supersonic total of £78.4 million.

The upcoming weekend, there are several wide releases. Sony’s keenly anticipated “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” the latest addition to the “Dragon Ball” universe, is opening across more than 300 locations. Signature Entertainment is giving a similar wide release to horror “Orphan: First Kill,” a prequel to 2009 film “Orphan.”

Also getting a wide release is “Fisherman’s Friends: One And All,” from Entertainment Film Distributors, the sequel to 2019 hit “Fisherman’s Friends.”

Peccadillo Pictures is opening 2021 Cannes title “Anaïs in Love” while Picturehouse Entertainment is bowing Bucheon and Neuchâtel winner “The Feast.” Netflix is providing a limited theatrical release for thriller “I Came By” ahead of its streaming debut, while fellow streamer MUBI is also providing a limited theatrical release for Sundance title “Free Chol Soo Lee.”

Studio Soho Distribution is debuting Australian surfer documentary “Girls Can’t Surf.”