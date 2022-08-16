ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WOMI Owensboro

Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville

The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
Western Kentucky Non-Profit Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event September 17th

We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.
WOMI Owensboro

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them

They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
Unique Indiana Shelter Cat Looks Like a Cute Mouse [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m 5-month-old Pico and I’m a perfect blend of sweet and spicy. I’ll play really hard for an hour, then magically transform into a huggable puddle. I recently arrived at River Kitty Cat Cafe with my FIVE brothers. That means our momma had a total of SIX male cats, all of which were surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society. If we’re not a living example of why you should spay and neuter your pets, we don’t know what is! Now that my brothers, mom and I are all fixed, we’re ready to bring 6 lucky adopters tons of joy! Come meet me and the bros at River Kitty in Downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is $70 and includes my neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky.

