ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Ball-hawking defense is out to make Iowa best in West again

By John Bohnenkamp, Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzKXn_0hJAts8g00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense was one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers and turning them into points.

With seven starters back on that side of the ball, the Hawkeyes would appear set to build on what it accomplished while leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship game.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the defense is far from proven, especially considering Riley Moss is the only returning starter in the secondary.

“Before we announce ourselves ready to roll on defense,” Ferentz said, “we’ve still got some work to do.”

The Hawkeyes, who went 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten to win the West Division, led the nation with 25 interceptions. They ranked third with 30 forced turnovers and seventh with four defensive touchdowns.

“It sounds pretty dang simple, but it’s hard to do,” said middle linebacker Jack Campbell, who led the nation with 143 tackles. “When you do your job, you get in the right spot, and then when the opportunities arise, you go make plays.”

Ankeny reloading for another football title run

Campbell, Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs return at linebacker. The defensive line includes starters John Waggoner, Logan Lee and Noah Shannon. Also back are linemen Joe Evans and Lukas Van Ness, who each had seven sacks.

“From a quarterback perspective, one of the things they do really well is they disguise their coverage better than any opposing team I’ve played in my last two years,” Spencer Petras said. “So it forces a quarterback to have really disciplined eyes. They’re not going to show you what they’re doing. They’re going to hold it to the last possible second.”

Quinn Schulte and Kaevon Merriweather are expected to start at the safety spots, and Jermari Harris the leading candidate to play left cornerback. Cooper DeJean, who saw playing time late in the season, is expected to take over Iowa’s “Cash” position, a hybrid safety-linebacker spot the Hawkeyes have used the last two seasons.

Iowa’s secondary called itself “The Doughboys” last fall because of the way that unit cashed in on turnovers.

“We’re keeping ‘The Doughboys,’ it’s going to keep rolling,” Moss said.

LINDERBAUM’S REPLACEMENT

Logan Jones is No. 1 on the depth chart at center, replacing All-American Tyler Linderbaum.

Like Linderbaum did early in his career, Jones is moving over from the defensive line. Jones, a sophomore, reached out to Linderbaum, a first-round pick by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, for advice.

“I really didn’t know what I was doing,” Jones said. “(Offensive line coach George Barnett) said to just go out there and play, let your talent come naturally. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

THE RUNNING MEN

Ferentz expects Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams (unrelated) to be the running back tandem that takes over for Tyler Goodson, who declared for the NFL draft after rushing for 1,151 yards.

Gavin Williams has been injured early in fall camp, so Leshon Williams has gotten most of the carries.

“Once you get past Gavin and Leshon, we have no experience,” Ferentz said.

QUARTERBACK STRUGGLES

Ferentz declared the quarterback competition “open” after last season. Petras struggled with consistency. He started 11 games and threw for 1,880 yards, but he had 10 touchdown passes against nine interceptions and completed just 57.3% of his attempts.

Alex Padilla, who got three starts when Petras was injured late in the season, is No. 2 on the depth chart.

Petras went to the Manning Passing Academy over the summer, and Ferentz likes what he has seen from him so far in fall camp.

THE SCHEDULE

The Big Ten schedule includes an Oct. 1 home game against Michigan in a rematch of last season’s conference championship game, won by the Wolverines 42-3. Iowa, which is just outside the rankings in the preseason AP Top 25 , also plays at Ohio State for the first time since 2013.

The opener is Sept. 3 at home against South Dakota State, with the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State the next week in Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa

The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
IOWA CITY, IA
btpowerhouse.com

Iowa Offers 2025 Power Forward Trent Sisley

Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Trent Sisley. Fans have to be really excited about this development. Sisley comes out of Lincoln City, Indiana and is presently unrated by most national...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

2022 Big Ten Football Predictions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Two weeks from now, we’ll be sitting just a few short days away from a...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Football
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree’s Donovan Ready for Transition to 8-Player

A new, yet familiar face will be taking over the Lone Tree Lion football program this fall with Joe Donovan returning to where his coaching career commenced. The co-head coach at Highland the last several years moves over one town to the east to head a Lion program where he had his first assistant job back in the 1990s. While the area is nothing new to Donovan, he is in uncharted waters transitioning from 11-man to eight-player football. The coach that has over two decades of experience is ready for the challenge of his first year in the new league. “It is an exciting brand of football. I watched a couple games a few years ago and it intrigued me. It is different with scheming on both sides of the ball like on defense you don’t have as many down linemen so you are wanting hybrid players that can play multiple positions. We are trying to find those type of players and I enjoy that strategy part of it. I look forward to the challenge ahead.”
LONE TREE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Alex Padilla
Hot 104.7

Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?

When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Davenport boys advance to Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series. On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Ravens#American Football#Sports#Campbell
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident

Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
OTTUMWA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in Muscatine homicide

UPDATE, August 16, 2:53 p.m. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Christine A. Briegel, age 74. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on August 16. The suspect has been identified as Donald R. Briegel, age 79. Donald and […]
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
MARION, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

TaxSlayer Center to announce new name

UPDATE: The new name is Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Click here for details from the unveiling. EARLIER UPDATE The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy