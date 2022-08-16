ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Plasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on Mars

In 2015, Vasco Guerra, from the University of Lisbon, happened to attend a lecture by Professor Dava Newman, director of the MIT Media Lab and a former deputy administrator of NASA, on space exploration and the forthcoming NASA missions. Back then, Guerra was leading a project on plasma reforming of carbon dioxide on Earth - how CO2 could be a potential raw material to produce fuels with the help of green energy.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Tennessee State
Phys.org

Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'

Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Using sap flow to infer plant hydraulic properties

A foundational element of plant metabolism is the transport of water from the ground to the leaves. In most plants, this task is facilitated by xylem, a tissue whose structure provides hydraulic pathways that aid the water's upward movement. As plants face stressors such as drought, they respond by modifying their transport characteristics. Thus, an accurate understanding of their hydraulic properties is critical to modeling the effects of climate change on plant populations as well as to providing insight into how plant populations' water use will affect the global water, energy, and carbon cycles.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ornl#Wildfire#Lightning Strikes#Aircraft
TheStreet

How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy

Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

CRISPR-based technology targets global crop pest

Applying new CRISPR-based technology to a broad agricultural need, researchers at the University of California San Diego have set their aims on a worldwide pest known to decimate valuable food crops. Nikolay Kandul, Omar Akbari and their colleagues first demonstrated the precision-guided sterile insect technique, or pgSIT, in Drosophila melanogaster,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Technology
Phys.org

Geological carbon sequestration in mantle rocks prevents large earthquakes in parts of the San Andreas Fault

The San Andreas Fault in California is renowned for its large and infrequent earthquakes. However, some segments of the San Andreas Fault (SAF) instead are characterized by frequent quakes of small to moderate magnitude and high rates of continuous or episodic aseismic creep. With tectonic strain released in a quasi-steady motion, that reduces the potential for large earthquakes along those segments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
technologynetworks.com

Harmful Pathogens Eliminated by Pulsed Light Technology

A light-based, food sanitization technique successfully eliminated multiple harmful pathogens in a new study carried out by Penn State researchers. The pulsed light technique shows promise as an effective alternative to the chemical, heat and water-based antimicrobial technologies commonly used in the food industry — and could be applicable more generally in sanitized environments such as hospitals, water treatment facilities and pharmaceutical plants, according to the researchers.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Compact QKD system paves the way to cost-effective satellite-based quantum networks

Researchers report an experimental demonstration of a space-to-ground quantum key distribution (QKD) network using a compact QKD terminal aboard the Chinese Space Lab Tiangong-2 and four ground stations. The new QKD system is less than half the weight of the system the researchers developed for the Micius satellite, which was used to perform the world's first quantum-encrypted virtual teleconference.
TECHNOLOGY
Grist

The petrochemical industry is convincing states to deregulate plastic incineration

The petrochemical industry has spent the past few years hard at work lobbying for state-level legislation to promote “chemical recycling,” a controversial process that critics say isn’t really recycling at all. The legislative push, spearheaded by an industry group called the American Chemistry Council, aims to reclassify chemical recycling as a manufacturing process, rather than waste disposal — a move that would subject facilities to less stringent regulations concerning pollution and hazardous waste.
ENVIRONMENT
PC Magazine

NASA Spends $50 Million to Develop Next-Gen Processor for Space Exploration

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has selected Microchip Technology Inc. to design and develop a new High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) processor for future lunar and planetary exploration missions. Microchip is being awarded a $50 million firm-fixed-price contract to "architect, design, and deliver" the new processor over the next three years. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

AeroVironment Acquires Planck Aerosystems, a Leading Provider of Advanced Unmanned Aircraft Navigation Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, announced today it has acquired Planck Aerosystems, Inc. (“Planck”), a leading provider of advanced unmanned aircraft navigation solutions. The acquisition will significantly accelerate AeroVironment’s development of advanced autonomy capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005622/en/ Planck Aerosystems’ advanced flight autonomy and navigation solutions will be deployed and integrated with AeroVironment’s existing portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, such as JUMP 20 medium unmanned aircraft systems. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy