FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
Plasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on Mars
In 2015, Vasco Guerra, from the University of Lisbon, happened to attend a lecture by Professor Dava Newman, director of the MIT Media Lab and a former deputy administrator of NASA, on space exploration and the forthcoming NASA missions. Back then, Guerra was leading a project on plasma reforming of carbon dioxide on Earth - how CO2 could be a potential raw material to produce fuels with the help of green energy.
Phys.org
Satellite data finds landfills are methane 'super emitters'
Landfills are releasing large amounts of planet-warming methane gas into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste and are a significant contributor to such emissions in urban areas, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina and...
Phys.org
Using sap flow to infer plant hydraulic properties
A foundational element of plant metabolism is the transport of water from the ground to the leaves. In most plants, this task is facilitated by xylem, a tissue whose structure provides hydraulic pathways that aid the water's upward movement. As plants face stressors such as drought, they respond by modifying their transport characteristics. Thus, an accurate understanding of their hydraulic properties is critical to modeling the effects of climate change on plant populations as well as to providing insight into how plant populations' water use will affect the global water, energy, and carbon cycles.
Scientists Make a Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Technology
The image above is an incredibly powerful donut-shaped magnet designed to contain a sustained nuclear fusion reaction. We have been able to fuse together hydrogen atoms to make helium atoms since the U.S. tested the first hydrogen nuclear bomb.
inputmag.com
Tesla's virtual power plant actually helped with California grid overload
Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant program got its first workout this week in California. During a widespread strain on the power grid, Tesla reached out to the pilot program’s participants to ask that they share some of the power stored in their Powerwall units — and more than 2,000 owners agreed to do so.
Phys.org
US communities are mapping heat islands to boost climate resilience
The phone's home screen shows 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32C) in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, on a mid-August day. But the reality is more complex—in terms of heat exposure, not all parts of the city are equal. Maria Velez, 53, knows she is lucky to live next to...
How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy
Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
CNBC
Nuclear waste recycling startup wants to solve the 'ball and chain' problem holding back nuclear
Ed McGinnis knows firsthand about the nuclear waste problem in the United States after working for the Department of Energy from 1991 to 2021. In January, McGinnis joined Curio, a nuclear innovation startup, to become its CEO. McGinnis told CNBC about Curio's plan to solve the nuclear waste problem for...
Phys.org
CRISPR-based technology targets global crop pest
Applying new CRISPR-based technology to a broad agricultural need, researchers at the University of California San Diego have set their aims on a worldwide pest known to decimate valuable food crops. Nikolay Kandul, Omar Akbari and their colleagues first demonstrated the precision-guided sterile insect technique, or pgSIT, in Drosophila melanogaster,...
Phys.org
Geological carbon sequestration in mantle rocks prevents large earthquakes in parts of the San Andreas Fault
The San Andreas Fault in California is renowned for its large and infrequent earthquakes. However, some segments of the San Andreas Fault (SAF) instead are characterized by frequent quakes of small to moderate magnitude and high rates of continuous or episodic aseismic creep. With tectonic strain released in a quasi-steady motion, that reduces the potential for large earthquakes along those segments.
technologynetworks.com
Harmful Pathogens Eliminated by Pulsed Light Technology
A light-based, food sanitization technique successfully eliminated multiple harmful pathogens in a new study carried out by Penn State researchers. The pulsed light technique shows promise as an effective alternative to the chemical, heat and water-based antimicrobial technologies commonly used in the food industry — and could be applicable more generally in sanitized environments such as hospitals, water treatment facilities and pharmaceutical plants, according to the researchers.
Phys.org
Compact QKD system paves the way to cost-effective satellite-based quantum networks
Researchers report an experimental demonstration of a space-to-ground quantum key distribution (QKD) network using a compact QKD terminal aboard the Chinese Space Lab Tiangong-2 and four ground stations. The new QKD system is less than half the weight of the system the researchers developed for the Micius satellite, which was used to perform the world's first quantum-encrypted virtual teleconference.
The petrochemical industry is convincing states to deregulate plastic incineration
The petrochemical industry has spent the past few years hard at work lobbying for state-level legislation to promote “chemical recycling,” a controversial process that critics say isn’t really recycling at all. The legislative push, spearheaded by an industry group called the American Chemistry Council, aims to reclassify chemical recycling as a manufacturing process, rather than waste disposal — a move that would subject facilities to less stringent regulations concerning pollution and hazardous waste.
PC Magazine
NASA Spends $50 Million to Develop Next-Gen Processor for Space Exploration
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has selected Microchip Technology Inc. to design and develop a new High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) processor for future lunar and planetary exploration missions. Microchip is being awarded a $50 million firm-fixed-price contract to "architect, design, and deliver" the new processor over the next three years. The...
AeroVironment Acquires Planck Aerosystems, a Leading Provider of Advanced Unmanned Aircraft Navigation Solutions
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, announced today it has acquired Planck Aerosystems, Inc. (“Planck”), a leading provider of advanced unmanned aircraft navigation solutions. The acquisition will significantly accelerate AeroVironment’s development of advanced autonomy capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005622/en/ Planck Aerosystems’ advanced flight autonomy and navigation solutions will be deployed and integrated with AeroVironment’s existing portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, such as JUMP 20 medium unmanned aircraft systems. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
