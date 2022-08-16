Read full article on original website
tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors
With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the Nov. 8 ballot
(TN Sec’y of State press release) Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of...
State Attorneys General reach $450 million nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
(Tennessee AG press release) Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive.
New business filings in TN 2nd-highest ever for second quarter
According to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by the Secretary of State’s office, Tennessee experienced the second largest number of new entity filings for a second quarter in the 24-year history of data being collected. The largest number of second quarter filings in history was...
State: Over 18,000 Tennessee teens take online driver’s license knowledge test since spring launch
(TDOSHS) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) says that more than 18,000 Tennessee teenagers between 15-17 years old have taken the driver’s license knowledge test online since it became an option three months ago on May 16th. The test may be administered in the comfort of your own home 24/7 which offers convenient hours that don’t interfere with work or school.
THSO, local agencies team up for ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.
TDOC announces grant to help recently released offenders find stable housing
The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant that will assist offenders expiring their sentence find stable housing upon release. As part of an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), the new grant will provide temporary, transitional housing to indigent offenders who have expired their sentence. Historically, this assistance has only been available to offenders on probation or parole, but the expanded program will now help those who are not releasing to supervision. The grant will pay for up to 60 days of housing for applicants who meet certain criteria.
