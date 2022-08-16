The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant that will assist offenders expiring their sentence find stable housing upon release. As part of an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), the new grant will provide temporary, transitional housing to indigent offenders who have expired their sentence. Historically, this assistance has only been available to offenders on probation or parole, but the expanded program will now help those who are not releasing to supervision. The grant will pay for up to 60 days of housing for applicants who meet certain criteria.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO